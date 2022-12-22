Department of Game and Fish releases young bears back into the wild

On the morning of Dec. 3, Ramsay and department staff prepared to transport the bears to their new home. The bears were sedated, weighed and examined before being ear-tagged. Prior to release, they were estimated to be approximately one year old and weighed between 89-120 pounds. The bears were then transported to the mountains near South San Ysidro. As the doors to the cages opened, the young bears sprinted into the forest, eager to explore their new surroundings. Ramsay estimated that she has worked with the Department of Game and Fish to rehabilitate and release approximately 700 bears over the past two decades. For more information about bears and other wildlife, visit the department’s website. Visit Cottonwood Rehab’s website for more information on its work. ###