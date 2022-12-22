Chemical Computing Group and Discngine Join Forces

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemical Computing Group ULC ("CCG") announced today that it has acquired Discngine SAS ("Discngine"), a company that develops state-of-the-art IT solutions for life sciences research. Discngine is headquartered in Paris, France.

"The acquisition creates meaningful value and opportunity for Discngine and CCG's shared customer base. By combining Discngine's technical science capabilities with CCG's market leadership in molecular modeling software, we can accelerate the development of life sciences solutions to address key challenges faced by our customers," commented Paul Labute, CEO and founder of CCG.

"We are thrilled about what this new association will mean for our customers going forward," said Eric Le Roux, President of Discngine. "CCG enhances Discngine's addressable market, technologies, know-how and capabilities, all of which will enable us to continue to deliver innovative solutions to our customers."

CCG was advised by Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP and Bersay. Lamartine [Law Office] acted as legal counsel to Discngine.

About Chemical Computing Group

Chemical Computing Group ULC, is a leading supplier of computational chemistry and drug discovery software. CCG's main software platform is the Molecular Operating Environment ("MOE"), which is a single package for visualization, molecular modeling, computer-aided molecular design ("CAMD"), cheminformatics, bioinformatics and methodology development. CCG also produces PSILO, a protein structure repository. For additional information, please visit: www.chemcomp.com.

About Discngine

Discngine SAS is a software and IT services company for life sciences research organizations. Discngine's expertise in cheminformatics, structural bioinformatics, laboratory informatics, knowledge management and decision-making is available in a variety of deliverables ranging from custom development and SaaS solutions, to software components and third-party product integration. Discngine's main software platform is 3decision. For additional information, please visit: www.discngine.com.

Contact Information:

Daniel Dubuc

Chief Financial Officer

info@chemcomp.com

+1(514) 393-1055



