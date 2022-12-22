Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,709 in the last 365 days.

Hogan Administration Announces Opportunity Zone Investment Awards

 NEW CARROLLTON, MD (December 22, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced today more than $1 million in grant awards to support investment in Maryland’s designated Opportunity Zones. Microgrants ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 were administered through the department’s Neighborhood BusinessWorks Program to 12 start-up and expanding businesses located within an Opportunity Zone.

“The federal Opportunity Zone incentives complement state revitalization and small business assistance programs, spurring investment and job creation in historically disinvested areas,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Through these microgrants and programs like Neighborhood BusinessWorks, our administration has upheld our promise to make sure Maryland remains open for business.”

Opportunity Zones were designated through a federal tax incentive program administered by the U.S. Treasury. The tax incentive provides federal capital gains tax incentives for investment in economically distressed and under-served communities. Maryland has 149 designated Opportunity Zones, and each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions has at least one designation.

Each of the Opportunity Zone businesses receiving microgrants employ between two and 50 full-time equivalent employees and generate annual revenue between $300,000 and $5 million. They demonstrated comprehensive plans for growth and secured an additional matching contribution equal to or greater than their Opportunity Zone grant request amount.

“The goods, services, and jobs provided by small businesses are fundamental to strong, stable communities,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “These businesses and their owners want to help improve their communities, and these resources will help them do it.”

This is the third round of Opportunity Zone microgrant awards, following previous award rounds in January and August 2021. Awardees, subject to local jurisdiction approval, are: 

County

Business

Amount

Allegany County

Queen City Creamery & Deli, LLC

$100,000

Baltimore City

Black Acres Roastery, LLC

$100,000

Baltimore City

CoapTech

$100,000

Baltimore City

MELATECH

$100,000

Baltimore City

Novel Microdevices, Inc.

$100,000

Cecil County

Elk River Brewing Company

$75,000

Charles County

Bolans-Darby Partners, Inc.

$100,000

Dorchester County

Lil’ Bitta Bull BBQ, LLC

$50,000

Harford County

Havre de Grace Marine Center

$100,000

Kent County

E.L.B. Automotive

$75,000

Kent County

Modern Stone Age Kitchen

$100,000

Prince George’s County

Hair + Space Blowdry and Beauty Company

$50,000

Total- $1,050,000

 

For more information on Opportunity Zones in Maryland, visit: http://dhcd.maryland.gov/OpportunityZones. For more information on the Neighborhood BusinessWorks program, visit: https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Business/Pages/NBW.aspx. 

# # #

You just read:

Hogan Administration Announces Opportunity Zone Investment Awards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.