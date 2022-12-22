Skyscend Capital appoints Robert Zadek as its new President
Skyscend’s technology puts Skyscend Capital in a leading position to capitalize on reverse factoring, one of the fastest growing segment of the industry. It is a privilege to lead this amazing team.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyscend Capital Inc, an Atlanta-based financial services firm, announced today the appointment of Robert A. Zadek as President, effective January 1, 2023.
Bob is a nationally recognized expert in factoring, reverse factoring, supply-chain finance, asset-based lending, purchase order financing, commercial loan documentation, trade finance and letters of credit, loan workouts, and bankruptcy.
Bob is the Founder and CFO of Lenders Funding, LLC, which for the past 22 years has been a creative and flexible lender in the field of alternative lending. Lenders Funding is majority-owned by publicly traded Great Elm Capital Corporation. For 31 years Bob has been Of Counsel to Buchalter PLC. He has just been appointed by the Uniform Laws Commission an Attorney Observer to Its newly formed Commercial Finance Disclosure Study Committee where he will be representing the interests of the membership of the International Factoring Association. Bob hosts his AM radio show and podcast, “the Bob Zadek Show” (www.bobzadek.com).
“Bob has unparalleled passion, experience, and success in the factoring and reverse factoring industries. We are not only excited but also honored to have him lead Skyscend Capital”, said David Sulfridge, Chief Executive Officer at Skyscend. “In these times of economic uncertainty global supply chains are under tremendous pressure to optimize working capital of both buyers and suppliers. Up until now reverse factoring was generally available only to very large enterprises. Bob will oversee Skyscend Capital’s rapid expansion by making reverse factoring available to small and medium enterprises and offering new flexibility and transparency to even the largest enterprises and organizations.”
"I am extremely happy to be joining the Skyscend Capital" said Bob. "Skyscend’s technology puts Skyscend Capital in a leading position to capitalize on reverse factoring, one of the fastest growing segment of the industry. It is a privilege to lead this amazing team. Customers tell us they are delighted by the ease of implementation and the seamless integration with their legacy systems. Suppliers say they love our mobile app because it puts the power of getting early payments on any invoice in the palm of their hand.” he added.
About Skyscend Capital
Skyscend Capital, Inc. is a financial services company based in Atlanta, Georgia, specializing in buyer-led supply chain finance payment services. Founded in 2022, Skyscend Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Skyscend Inc. a leading fintech platform provider. Skyscend Pay is the world’s first cloud-native supply chain network built on blockchain delivering Accounts Payable invoice automation and on demand supply chain financing. Organizations that purchase goods and services from hundreds or thousands of suppliers rely on Skyscend to streamline their accounts payable processes and optimize working capital for them and their suppliers.
Skyscend is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To find out more, visit https://www.skyscend.com.
