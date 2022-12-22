STN: 125039
Proper Name: Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor (Human)
Tradename: ARALAST NP
Manufacturer: Baxalta US Inc.
Indication:

  • Chronic replacement therapy in patients with A1PI deficiency

