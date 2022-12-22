STN: 125039 Proper Name: Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor (Human) Tradename: ARALAST NP Manufacturer: Baxalta US Inc.
Indication:
Chronic replacement therapy in patients with A1PI deficiency
Product Information
Supporting Documents
Related Information
FDA Online Label Repository
