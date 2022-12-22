STN: 125611 Proper Name: Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), GlycoPEGylated Tradename: REBINYN Manufacturer: Novo Nordisk Inc. Indication:
Is a recombinant DNA-derived coagulation Factor IX concentrate indicated for use in adults and children with hemophilia B for: (1) On-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes; (2) Perioperative management of bleeding.
