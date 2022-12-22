STN: 125611
Proper Name: Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), GlycoPEGylated
Tradename: REBINYN
Manufacturer: Novo Nordisk Inc.
Indication:

  • Is a recombinant DNA-derived coagulation Factor IX concentrate indicated for use in adults and children with hemophilia B for: (1) On-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes; (2) Perioperative management of bleeding.

