North Denver Divorce Law: Options in Cases of Adultery

According to Tanis and McGonegal, Colorado is a no-fault state when it comes to divorce. This means no fault will be assigned to either party during divorce proceedings. In Colorado, a specific reason is not needed for wanting to end a marriage. A divorce can simply be requested by stating the marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no chance of reconciling.
To get a divorce in Colorado, one spouse must have lived in the state for at least 91 days before filing for divorce. If there are minor children, they must live in the state for at least six months before a spouse can file for divorce.
Once a divorce has been filed, the spouses will need to work out any issues related to the division of property, child custody, and support. If the spouses are unable to come to an agreement, the court will make these decisions based on what is in the best interests of the children and what is fair and just.
Divorce in Colorado
As mentioned earlier, in Colorado, one spouse must have lived in the state for at least 91 days before they can file for divorce. If there are minor children, they must live in the state for at least six months before a divorce can be filed. These residency requirements are in place to ensure the court has jurisdiction to hear the case and make decisions related to the division of property, child custody, and support.
It is also important to note the behavior of a spouse can influence other aspects of the divorce case, such as child custody and alimony. If there are allegations of abuse or neglect, the court will consider this information when making decisions about parenting time and decision-making.
Legal Separation in Colorado
A legal separation is a legal process allowing spouses to live separately, divide assets, and determine child custody, but remain married. A legal separation is different from a divorce, as it does not dissolve the legal marital relationship - neither spouse is free to remarry after a legal separation.
Some people choose a legal separation over a divorce for various reasons, such as religious or financial considerations. A legal separation can also be a way for couples to "test run" living apart before deciding whether to get divorced.
It is important to note that a legal separation is not the same as simply physically separating and dividing assets. In a legal separation, the court is asked to enter orders and agreements both parties must follow.
If either party decides they no longer want to be legally separated, they may request that the court convert their Decree of Legal Separation to a Decree of Dissolution of Marriage, which will end the legal marital relationship. This can be done without going through the entire divorce process again.
Annulment in Colorado
An annulment is a legal process that declares a marriage to be null and void, as if it never happened. In Colorado, there are several grounds on which a marriage can be annulled, including:
• Lack of capacity or competence to consent to the marriage at the time of the marriage
• Lack of physical capacity to consummate the marriage at the time of the marriage
• One party being a minor at the time of the marriage without the consent of their parent or legal guardian
• Fraud or misrepresentation that goes to the essence of the marriage
• Marriage entered into as a joke or dare
• Marriage being prohibited by law, such as incest or bigamy
To obtain an annulment, the party requesting it must be able to prove that at least one of these grounds exists. The process for obtaining an annulment can be complex and may require the help of a competent, licensed lawyer located in the jurisdiction of the case.
It is important to note an annulment is different from a divorce, as it invalidates the marriage rather than dissolving it. If seeking to end the marriage, it is a good idea to speak with a lawyer to determine the best course of action for the specific situation.
