Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,745 in the last 365 days.

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Debunks Myths About Impaired Driving During the Holiday Season

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release


VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Debunks Myths About Impaired Driving During the Holiday Season



TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a warning to Floridians to take extra precaution on the roadways this holiday season. Impaired driving increases during the holidays—drunk-driving related deaths spike 116% above the baseline average on New Year’s Day. Myths abound about the ability for intoxicated people to drive safely. As the nation recognizes National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, Attorney General Moody is debunking some of these impaired driving myths in an effort to improve road safety.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Some people may think they’re okay to get behind the wheel when they are really putting themselves and everyone around them in danger. Myths about driving safely under the influence abound, but the truth is, if you are relying on a myth or quick cure to drive—then you shouldn’t. Instead, arm yourself with the facts and make a plan to avoid ending up in a dangerous situation this holiday season.”

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

Crash Dashboard is reporting more than 5,000 crashes due to driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. This resulted in nearly 600 fatalities because of impaired drivers. These numbers are expected to increase during the holiday season based off impaired driving crash statistics from previous years.

Attorney General Moody is listing common myths associated with impaired driving and providing facts to debunk the falsehoods:

Myth: Having a high tolerance means it is okay to have a few drinks before driving.
Fact:

Even a small amount of alcohol can cloud thinking, dim vision and slow reflexes.

Myth: If the travel distance is short, just drive slowly.
Fact: More than half of the crashes that cause injury or death

happen at speeds less than 40 mph and within 25 miles from home.

Myth: Stimulants like caffeine or even illicit substances enhance driving skills.
Fact: While stimulants may increase alertness, they

may also impede other necessary driving skills. Coffee can wear off quickly, and illicit substances can cause hyper-aggression or negatively affect multiple senses. Plus, using illicit substances may prove deadly, or land the user in prison.

Myth: Eating before drinking will keep blood alcohol levels below the legal limit.
Fact: Eating can slow the absorption of alcohol and other substances,

but it does not prevent it. Since the effects are not felt as quickly, it could lead to intaking more substances—causing even worse debilitation once the effects are felt.

Myth: If the car isn’t moving, then the driver cannot be charged with a DUI.
Fact:

Florida Criminal Jury Instructions state that actual physical control of a vehicle means the defendant must be in or on the vehicle and have the capability to operate the vehicle, regardless of whether the vehicle is being operated at the time.

More information can be found by visiting the Mothers Against Drunk Driving website. The MADD website is full of statistics, solutions and helplines for Floridians. To find out more information, click

here.

You just read:

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Debunks Myths About Impaired Driving During the Holiday Season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.