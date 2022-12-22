The Healing Touch Debuts Improved Stretch Mark Cream For Pregnancy

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clarita, California, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Healing Touch, based in Santa Clarita, California is pleased to announce the debut of their updated product, crema para las estrias — a cream for removing stretch marks caused by pregnancy. The Healing Touch is dedicated to providing high quality self-care products for their customers all over the world.

The Healing Touch explains that their new product, which is being manufactured under the same label, uses an improved and revitalized formula that uses higher quality ingredients that have been proven to be more effective in helping heal stretch marks. In addition to the switch in the formula used to make the crema para las estrias, the product is also now being made in France. While the crema para las estrias is designed with the purpose of helping women deal with their post-pregnancy stretch marks, it will equally work wonders on any kind of stretch marks, regardless of origin.

Raul Meza, a representative for The Healing Touch, says, “Whenever and wherever we can, we are dedicated to ensuring that our customers can get the best results. When we saw the opportunity to improve the results of our crema para las estrias, we jumped on it. We owe it to our customers to provide the best product we can, and with our brand new formula and new production facilities in France, we can proudly say that this is the best iteration yet of the crema para las estrias. You can confidently say goodbye to your stretch marks now.”

The Healing Touch explains that it does not matter where a person has stretch marks, as the crema para las estrias is guaranteed to provide amazing results across the entire body. The crema para las estrias rejuvenates womens’ skin and will make them feel good about wearing their bikinis again after having their babies — there is no need to worry about covering the stretch marks.

Meza says, “If you use our improved crema para las estrias, you can walk with your head held high and smile because you know you look beautiful. The cream will heal your skin in a gentle and natural manner, and the results are reliable. In fact, no one will ever believe you had a baby. You can even use the crema para las estrias if you are currently pregnant. There is no need to fret if a button happens to pop off or a top is a little too stretched. You can be confident that your skin looks as smooth as it can be with a beautiful life living inside of it. First, second and third trimesters never looked so good.”

The new and improved crema para las estrias has already debuted on Amazon and has earned great reviews from customers who have purchased the product. Meza says, “Our customer satisfaction is always our top priority. Crema para las estrias is not the first product we have reworked after the initial launch, and it won’t be the last. We want you to know that The Healing Touch is and will always be striving to provide the best results for our customers, no matter the product.”

In addition to the crema para las estrias, The Healing Touch also has another skincare product, the crema para las manchas. This cream is for both men and women who are dealing with dark spots and blemishes on their skin. As the company explains, many people have a number of spots on their skin that can mar their good looks. These dark spots can be caused by a number of factors, such as prolonged exposure to sunlight, acne, burns, scars, skin conditions and more. While some of these may fade over time, there are many spots that do not. For those spots that do not heal, the crema para las manchas is an excellent option as it will help the dark spots fade away and restore the glow and natural beauty of the skin.





Those who want to learn more about The Healing Touch and their range of products should visit the company’s website for more information. Raul Meza encourages interested parties to get in touch with a representative via phone or email for more information. Those who are interested in purchasing the company’s crema para las estrias can do so via Amazon or other marketplaces.

###

For more information about The Healing Touch, contact the company here:



The Healing Touch

Raul meza

8554243007

raul@promeza.com

18283 Arial Way Santa Clarita, ca 91350

Raul meza