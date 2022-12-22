Submit Release
A non-custodial Arctic Wallet is now available for Android

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wallet is a non-custodial multi-chain crypto wallet built on the principles of decentralization and privacy. The Arctic Team believes that anonymity and security can go together with user-friendliness and simplicity. That's why the wallet combines the convenience of the digital app with the reliability of cold wallets.


The main values of the project are:

Reliability: Arctic’s modular architecture results in stability. All data is soundly encrypted and stored locally on your device.

Privacy: Arctic has no access to the user’s funds. It doesn’t store or access the user’s private keys, backup files or any other data.

Community: Arctic is constantly collecting feedback from the audience to implement the best ideas in the roadmap.

The desktop app was released in September 2022, and now Arctic is ready to announce the mobile app for Android. It is possible to carry out transactions anywhere and at any time. The wallet already supports over 200 most popular crypto assets, and their number increases every week.

“Just like that, we believe Arctic Wallet will cover all the needs of both advanced users and beginners,” says the wallet’s Team.

With the Arctic Wallet release on mobile, both beginners and advanced users can:

  • Store all crypto assets in one place with access to it whenever, wherever;
  • Manage 200+ cryptocurrencies
  • Buy and sell 30 crypto assets right from the phone;
  • Exchange 100+ assets with the best or the fix rate;
  • Monitor their Portfolio changes;
  • Be sure that their wealth is secure.

The Arctic team dedicated a lot of time to study both the industry standards and innovations, to combine them in the product. The project roadmap includes such experience-enhancing features as:

  • Staking;
  • NFT storage;
  • DEX integrations;
  • Hardware wallet integrations;
  • Pro version for advanced crypto enthusiasts; 
  • Web extension;
  • Multi-addresses and multi-accounts.

Need to know more? 

Find more information and download the app on the official website: https://arcticwallet.io/

Explore the cold!


