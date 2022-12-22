Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,652 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Remote & Wire Caddy for Wall-Mounted Televisions (RKH-434)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to contain and conceal loose wires associated with wall-mounted televisions," said an inventor, from North Chesterfield, Va., "so I invented the REMOTE AND WIRE CADDY. My design would provide a neat, clutter-free aesthetic appearance."

This patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hide and conceal remote control units, electrical/electronic surge protectors, and loose wires behind a wall-mounted television. In doing so, it reduces clutter. It also increases safety and convenience. The invention features a simple and attractive design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-434, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-remote--wire-caddy-for-wall-mounted-televisions-rkh-434-301704646.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Remote & Wire Caddy for Wall-Mounted Televisions (RKH-434)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.