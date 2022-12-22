The United States Imposes Sanctions on Russian Naval Entities
The Department of State is designating 10 Russian naval entities. This action imposes severe costs on Russia’s defense establishment in response to Putin’s unprovoked war of choice in Ukraine.
Specifically, the Department of State has designated the following six entities pursuant to section 1(a)(i) of Executive Order (E.O.) 14024 for operating or having operated in both the defense and related materiel sector and the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy:
- JOINT STOCK COMPANY BATTERY COMPANY RIGEL (RIGEL) is a manufacturer of nickel-metal hydride and silver-zinc batteries and has been a supplier to the Russian navy for more than 15 years. It provides the full cycle of development, production, and supply of lithium batteries for the Russian Ministry of Defense.
- JOINT STOCK COMPANY CONCERN CENTRAL INSTITUTE FOR SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH ELEKTROPRIBOR (ELEKTROPRIBOR) develops and manufactures high-precision navigation, gyroscopy, gravimetry, optical electronic systems of submarines, and marine communication systems. The Department of State assess that it produces a navigation system for Russian combat ships – including navigation, periscope, sonar systems, and radio communication for naval navigation, ship control, radio communication, and surveillance. It works to ensure high operational availability of Moscow’s naval submarine forces.
- JOINT STOCK COMPANY CONCERN AVRORA SCIENTIFIC AND PRODUCTION ASSOCIATION (AVRORA) has been described as leading Russian enterprise in the fields of development, production, and supply of automated control systems for surface ships and submarines for Russian military vessels. Specifically, it develops, manufactures supplies, and ensures warranty maintenance and servicing of on-board hardware automated control systems for submarines and naval surface ships.
- СONCERN MORINFORMSYSTEM AGAT JOINT STOCK COMPANY has been described as the leading company in the Russian shipbuilding industry specializing in the development, production and maintenance of combat information and control systems as well as integrated systems, integrated control automation systems for marine formations, sea-based cruise and ballistic missile fire control systems, ship-based and coastal missile and radar systems, sonar systems. It has been described as an umbrella organization in the Russian shipbuilding industry specializing in the domains of informational systems and technologies, system engineering in the sphere of marine data computing equipment, electromagnetic compatibility of radio-electronic facilities, degaussing systems, fire control systems of sea-based cruise and ballistic missiles, combat information and control systems and integrated management systems for surface ships and submarines.
- CENTRAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF STRUCTURAL MATERIALS PROMETEY has been described as the largest materials research center in Russia and as being among the country’s leading companies involved in military naval shipbuilding and development of military technology.
- JOINT STOCK COMPANY CENTRAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF MARINE ENGINEERING has been described as one of the major Russian enterprises engaged in development and supply of ship machinery installed on Russian merchant and naval vessels.
Additionally, the Department of State has designated the following four entities pursuant to section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy:
- P.P. SHIRSHOV INSTITUTE OF OCEANOLOGY OF THE RUSSIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES is the oldest and largest Russian research center in the field of oceanology, which conducts fundamental and applied research through the use of research vessels, aircraft, underwater and space vehicles and other technical means. Additionally, it develops remotely operated and autonomous robotic tools that perform search and reconnaissance missions, as well as form parts of network-centric systems for the observation, registration, and guidance of surface and submarine forces of the Russian navy and other Russian government agencies.
- TECHNOPOLE COMPANY is involved in system integration, engineering, consultancy, development, manufacturing and delivery of equipment for the following applications: ocean exploration, oceanology, oceanography, hydrography, seabed data imagery, navigation and positioning at sea and under water, dredging, inspection of underwater objects, hydrology and water quality. In particular, it produces a navigation system called “PHINS” or “PHINS Inertial Navigation System (iXBlue)” that is designed to be installed on Russian military vessels including frigates, corvettes, patrol vessels, and high-speed missile boats, as well as on submarines and remotely operated and autonomous unmanned underwater vehicles.
- JOINT STOCK COMPANY OBUKHOVSKOYE has been described as one of the leading Russian developers and manufacturers of marine equipment, with a wide range of customers in military and civil shipbuilding.
- MARINE BRIDGE AND NAVIGATION SYSTEMS LTD is a developer and manufacturer of marine equipment and automation systems for the maritime industry – including navigation equipment, including integrated bridge systems and navigation simulators, oceanographic equipment, integrated monitoring and control systems, fire alarm and firefighting systems, and deck and auxiliary machinery. It has installed components of a security system on warships of the Russian navy.