The United States Imposes Sanctions on Russian Naval Entities

The Department of State is designating 10 Russian naval entities. This action imposes severe costs on Russia’s defense establishment in response to Putin’s unprovoked war of choice in Ukraine.

Specifically, the Department of State has designated the following six entities pursuant to section 1(a)(i) of Executive Order (E.O.) 14024 for operating or having operated in both the defense and related materiel sector and the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy:

JOINT STOCK COMPANY BATTERY COMPANY RIGEL (RIGEL) is a manufacturer of nickel-metal hydride and silver-zinc batteries and has been a supplier to the Russian navy for more than 15 years. It provides the full cycle of development, production, and supply of lithium batteries for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

JOINT STOCK COMPANY CONCERN CENTRAL INSTITUTE FOR SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH ELEKTROPRIBOR (ELEKTROPRIBOR) develops and manufactures high-precision navigation, gyroscopy, gravimetry, optical electronic systems of submarines, and marine communication systems. The Department of State assess that it produces a navigation system for Russian combat ships – including navigation, periscope, sonar systems, and radio communication for naval navigation, ship control, radio communication, and surveillance. It works to ensure high operational availability of Moscow's naval submarine forces.

JOINT STOCK COMPANY CONCERN AVRORA SCIENTIFIC AND PRODUCTION ASSOCIATION (AVRORA) has been described as leading Russian enterprise in the fields of development, production, and supply of automated control systems for surface ships and submarines for Russian military vessels. Specifically, it develops, manufactures supplies, and ensures warranty maintenance and servicing of on-board hardware automated control systems for submarines and naval surface ships.

СONCERN MORINFORMSYSTEM AGAT JOINT STOCK COMPANY has been described as the leading company in the Russian shipbuilding industry specializing in the development, production and maintenance of combat information and control systems as well as integrated systems, integrated control automation systems for marine formations, sea-based cruise and ballistic missile fire control systems, ship-based and coastal missile and radar systems, sonar systems. It has been described as an umbrella organization in the Russian shipbuilding industry specializing in the domains of informational systems and technologies, system engineering in the sphere of marine data computing equipment, electromagnetic compatibility of radio-electronic facilities, degaussing systems, fire control systems of sea-based cruise and ballistic missiles, combat information and control systems and integrated management systems for surface ships and submarines.

CENTRAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF STRUCTURAL MATERIALS PROMETEY has been described as the largest materials research center in Russia and as being among the country's leading companies involved in military naval shipbuilding and development of military technology.

JOINT STOCK COMPANY CENTRAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF MARINE ENGINEERING has been described as one of the major Russian enterprises engaged in development and supply of ship machinery installed on Russian merchant and naval vessels.

Additionally, the Department of State has designated the following four entities pursuant to section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy: