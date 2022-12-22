Submit Release
The United States Imposes Sanctions on Russian Naval Entities

We are committed to imposing additional severe consequences on President Putin and his enablers for Russia’s unconscionable war against Ukraine. In the wake of Russian naval operations against Ukrainian ports, including those that are providing much-needed food and grain to the world, the United States today is imposing sanctions on Russian naval entities.

Specifically, the Department of State is designating 10 Russian naval entities pursuant to Executive Order 14024. More information on each sanctioned entity is available in this fact sheet.

The United States remains determined to use all appropriate measures to deter Russia’s attacks on Ukraine – whether those attacks be from the air, land, or sea. These accountability measures underscore a simple message: the Kremlin must end its brutal campaign against Ukraine.

