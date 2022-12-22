Salgenx Introduces the S3000 Salt Water Flow Battery

Salgenx S3000 Salt Water Battery Energy System

Salgenx is introducing the S3000 flow battery based on salt water which can be used simultaneously for both 3,000 kWh electrical and thermal storage.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Turbine LLC, is introducing the Salgenx S3000 Salt Water Battery making available 3000 kWh for large scale energy storage.

As an alternative to the Megapack which is five times more expensive and up to a two year wait, the Salgenx battery may be a solution for large scale energy storage.

With a lifetime expectancy of around 25 years along with active material costs around $5/kWh, this a viable contender to Lithium, Vanadium, or Bromine based batteries. Does not require a membrane. Total manufacturing system cost is less than $100/kWh.

The Salgenx S3000 is unique in that it offers both electrical and thermal storage capacity.

Oil and gas wells can benefit from the Salgenx system by using as a energy storage device, when paired with brine pools or producer water. Many of these wells have geothermal heat, which can also be stored and used to produce power in Organic Rankine Cycle systems.

Infinity and Salgenx are currently looking for battery manufacturers to build orders.

In the USA, manufacturers and sellers of battery systems now have the opportunity to have access to a $35/kWh tax credit, which may be sold starting January 1, 2023.

Infinity Turbine LLC offers a visionary future for clean and renewable fuels by providing complimentary technologies which leverage greater efficiency.

Contact: G. Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | greg@infinityturbine.com | greg@salgenx.com

Salt Water Battery Website: https://salgenx.com