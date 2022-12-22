New Exmark Signature Stories Video Features ProQual Landscaping

Exmark Original Series highlights top landscape contractors across the country

/EIN News/ -- BEATRICE, Neb., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exmark has launched a new episode of its Signature Stories video series, which highlights the landscape maintenance professionals that rely on the company's mowers. Signature Series episodes offer a look inside the day-to-day operations of some of the top lawn care professionals across the country.

Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, said the Signature Stories videos demonstrate the commitment landscape maintenance professionals must have to run a successful business.

"At Exmark, we're honored to work with some of the best landscape professionals across the country, and we see how hard they work every day," Briggs said. "That's why we're focused on building the mowers these professionals need to do their jobs faster and more efficiently.

"Whether it's the next evolution of an established product, or an all-new product innovation, Exmark is committed to building equipment that gives them a competitive advantage today, tomorrow, and into the future."

In the fifth Exmark Signature Stories episode, the Exmark crew travels to Tempe, AZ, to visit Scott Needham and his crew at ProQual Landscaping. With a focus on large-scale and master-plan communities in the greater Phoenix area, ProQual crews are on the ground every day in the neighborhoods they serve. This daily interaction helps them better understand the unique needs and expectations of each customer and consistently gives them what they're looking for.

Needham and the ProQual team have relied on Exmark mowers for nearly 18 years. Today, with its crews mowing more than 500 acres each week of the year, ProQual counts on the productivity and reliability Exmark mowers deliver. By investing in the right employees and equipment, ProQual empowers its teams to work with efficiency, speed, and precision. This has helped the company grow and serve more clients, while also providing increased opportunities for employee growth.

