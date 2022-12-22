EyeQue Gives Back

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeQue, the leader in innovative vision testing is proud to announce the donation of 25,000 Personal Vision Trackers to the Oklahoma City Indian Clinic. EyeQue is proud to be able to give back to communities, especially during the most giving time of the year.

The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic is a 501(c)(3) non-profit established in 1974 to provide excellent health care and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. The clinic staff cares for more than 22,000 patients from over 200 federally recognized tribes annually. American Indians can receive a range of services, including medical, dental, pediatrics, prenatal, pharmacy, optometry, physical fitness, nutrition, family programs and behavioral health services.

"The use of EyeQue devices will help us meet the vision needs of our growing patient population," said Monica McKee, OKCIC's Vice President of Ancillary Clinical Services.

"EyeQue's solutions allow people to self test their vision, from anywhere at any time. We are delighted to work with and support the OKCIC community in using our technology to improve health care for Native American patients," said Dr. John Serri, Founder and CEO of EyeQue.

"It's important to pay attention to any changes in your vision," said Byron Bonner, OD, OKCIC's Pediatric Optometrist. "At-home vision tests provide greater accessibility for our patients to monitor their vision, and catch any concerning changes early."

EyeQue believes that clear vision is a right, not a privilege. The company works hard at developing easy to use self-testing ophthalmic medical technologies.

The Company founded in 2015, headquartered in Silicon Valley is dedicated to putting accurate vision tests directly into the hands of people around the world. Based on MIT and EyeQue's own patented technologies, EyeQue's intelligent vision solutions allow people anywhere to self-administer an expanding portfolio of accurate and low cost vision tests using simple passive optical devices, free IOS and Android mobile applications, and a secure HIPAA cloud-based processing and service center.

Contact Information:

John Serri

CEO and Co-Founder

john.serri@eyeque.com

510-585-7982



Nicole Skibinski

VP of Business Development

nicole.skibinski@eyeque.com

510-399-5801



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.