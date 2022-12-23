Altenew’s Newest Release Caters to Bold and Modern Crafters

Add vibrant color and beautiful texture to your artwork with Altenew's Artists' Gouache Set - Strolling Through New York! Altenew's new Marvelous Monthly Series has once again provided crafters with endless opportunities for wow-worthy and imaginative projects. Altenew's Artist Markers produce beautifully vibrant projects every time - and now they're releasing new colors!

This NY-based company has just unveiled its latest collection of products, and it's a must-see for any crafter who wants endless inspiration for their projects.

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, US, December 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altenew ends the year with a bang with its newest collection of paper crafting products for the month of December. Featuring its first-ever gouache release, this paper crafting company is soaring to new heights as it widens its product range, catering to new areas of creativity for its audiences. The company’s gouache, Artists' Gouache Set - Strolling Through New York , cemented its spot as another great medium. With its stunning and vibrant colors inspired by the hues seen on a brisk stroll through the streets of New York, this gouache became another essential in every crafter's stash."We are so excited to launch this brand new coloring medium to add to our incredible lineup. A walk inspired our first collection of Artists' Gouache through New York City. The colors lend themselves perfectly to cool cityscapes, floral gardens, and modern portraits." Altenew Vice President of Product Development, Jen Rzasa, shared. "Crafters will surely love having this beautiful medium in their collection of art supplies."Altenew's newest Artists' Gouache Set - Strolling Through New York, is perfect for crafters and artists alike. Gouache paint is a versatile medium known for its bold colors and opaque coverage, making it ideal for creating bright and unique masterpieces. Perfect for beginners or seasoned artists, this NY brand’s gouache paint set is a must-have for anyone looking to add a new dimension to their paper crafting or art projects.Accompanying its gouache release, Altenew inspired its audiences on crafty ways to use this medium by launching an Artists' Gouache Video Hop. This event showcases the many creative possibilities of the medium, highlighting the unique and engaging looks that can be created with gouache.Furthermore, this paper crafting brand continues to go above and beyond for its community, recently hosting a fabulous Artist’s Gouache Release Blog Hop filled with inspiring projects from renowned designers. Crafters everywhere were invited to join in on the creative fun -- by contributing their own stunning creations. With this, Altenew truly makes each crafter feel seen and valued by being part of their creative journey all the way - from product inspiration to project completion.But there's more - crafters weren't ready to be amazed and delighted with this month's Marvelous Monthly Series - it blew them away! This month, the company offered an unbeatable collection of fantastic items that even their biggest fans hadn't expected. Unlike previous releases, the monthly subscription set for December came with a new release of Artist Markers: Beach Garden Set , giving their customers a treat to beautifully bold colors in the shades of orange, blue and black.To go along with their new set of alcohol markers, the December 2022 subscription features a wide range of striking and trendy designs, from intricate patterns and delicate florals to elegant watercolor arrangements. The products are versatile and high-quality, making them perfect for various paper crafting projects. With this new release of stamps, dies, stencils, and embossing folders, Altenew continues to offer crafters endless possibilities for creativity and self-expression.Crafters around the world fell in love with this month's special: Paint-A-Flower Modern Pink Dianthus collection. The stamp set features a couple of majestic carnations and seven sweet sentiments to make crafting more meaningful. But that's not all - the floral petals of the carnations in this stamp set are full of whimsical flair and have many coloring options for crafters to explore. With such a versatile stamp for cardmaking, scrapbooking, and art journaling, it's no wonder many Altenew customers vied to get their hands on the subscription for this month.This month's bundle also brought a touch of old-world elegance with the Build-A Garden: Rosa Gallica set. This utterly romantic selection made crafters' projects bloom with charm as it features an impressive and eye-catching large central rose, along with a bunch of leaves, rose buds, and mini flowers. It also includes 23 heartwarming and versatile sentiments perfect for all occasions.For the crafters who love creating with die-cut flowers, Altenew has the perfect item for them in this month's bundle - the Craft-A-Flower: Water Lily. This intricate and exquisite die set gives crafters beautiful lily buds, an open lily, and some scenic pads that will bring projects to life. With this layering die set - not to mention their already well-known floral stamps & dies – this NY brand definitely knows how to make flower projects even more special.Another great set has been added to Altenew’s adorable collection of mini stamps and dies, the Mini Delight: Budding Wallpaper Stamp & Die Set. Perfect for those who want to bring a little extra something special to smaller projects, this set offers so much potential thanks to its delightful folksy flower designs. Crafters can use the unique stamp patterns alongside heartfelt sentiments -- all guaranteed to adorn any project in style.For this month's Marvelous Monthly Series, Altenew pulled out all the stops with their Craft-Your-Life Project Kit: Watercolor Flowers. This show-stopping kit is packed full of dreamy stamps, dies, stencils, and embossing folders that make it easy to create a stunning watercolor floral masterpiece. Knowing Altenew's iconic style of florals, it's guaranteed to produce projects that every crafter will take pride in for years to come.Altenew is the ultimate destination for all paper crafters out there. Every month brings something new to the world of paper crafting – pushing boundaries and inspiring crafters and artists alike to create beautiful pieces every time. With each monthly release comes new possibilities for exciting, creative projects. There's no doubt, Altenew will continue to serve excellent designs - so crafters are advised to keep an eye out for products that will keep them coming back for more.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.

A NEW and Fun Way to Color Your Crafting Projects: Artists' Gouache!