E Split Corp. Class A and Preferred Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Split Corp. (TSX: ENS and ENS.PR.A) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that a distribution for December 2022 will be payable to Class A shareholders as follows:



Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per

Equity Share December 31, 2022 January 13, 2023 $0.13

The Fund also announces the fourth quarter distribution of 2022 will be payable to preferred shareholders as follows:

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per

Preferred Share December 31, 2022 January 13, 2023 $0.13125

The equity and preferred shares both trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the respective symbols ENS and ENS.PR.A.

Middlefield Group

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates equity income mandates designed to balance risk and return to meet the demanding requirements of Financial Advisors and their clients. These financial products include TSX-Listed IPOs and ETFs, Mutual Funds, Split Share Corporations, Flow Through LPs and Real Estate Investment Funds and Partnerships.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This press release contains forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on historical information concerning distributions and dividends paid on the securities of issuers historically included in the portfolio of the Fund. Actual future results, including the amount of distributions paid by the Fund, may differ from the monthly distribution amount. Specifically, the income from which distributions are paid may vary significantly due to: changes in portfolio composition; changes in distributions and dividends paid by issuers of securities included in the Fund’s portfolio from time to time; there being no assurance that those issuers will pay distributions or dividends on their securities; the declaration of distributions and dividends by issuers of securities included in the portfolio will generally depend upon various factors, including the financial condition of each issuer and general economic and stock market conditions; the level of borrowing by the Fund; and the uncertainty of realizing capital gains. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described under “Risk Factors” in the Fund’s prospectus and other documents filed by the Fund with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes the Fund’s current estimate, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents the Fund's estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.

