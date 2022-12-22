Wearable Devices to Attend The 2023 Consumer Electronic Show

/EIN News/ -- YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a growth company developing a non-invasive neural interface technology for B2B and B2C customers, today announced that it will attend the Consumer Electronics Show (“CES”), which will take place in Las Vegas from January 5 until January 8, 2023. The Company will be presenting at Tech West in the Venetian Expo at booth 54505.



At CES, the Company will present its innovative existing and new B2B and B2C solutions.

At the CES, B2B companies will have the opportunity to explore Wearable Devices’ neural input technology hardware and software and its integration options for consumer electronics devices, including the Company’s Mudra technology that offers new command and control interface options for numerous products and industries, including smartwatches, mobile phones, AR glasses, virtual reality, industry 4.0, sport analytics, smart homes, robotics, and more.

The Company’s B2C product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, was recognized as a 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree and won the 2021 CES Best Wearable Award. The band is an aftermarket accessory for the Apple Watch that allows for the touchless operation and control of the user’s iPhone and additional connected devices using natural and intuitive hand and finger movements. Attendees at the 2023 CES will have the opportunity to visit the Company’s booth and interact with the Mudra Band for the first time ever.

Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices, commented, “We are excited to attend CES in Las Vegas for the fifth time and to present our technology to the tens of thousands of people expected at the conference. CES is one of the premier tech events in the world and provides an invaluable platform for us to demonstrate our B2B and B2C products. We already have a very active schedule that includes meetings with leading companies across several verticals that can directly benefit from our products, and we encourage anyone attending to visit our booth and experience our technology for themselves.”

To schedule a B2B meeting or a Mudra Band demo please contact Mr. Shmuel Barel, the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer, at shmuel.barel@wearabledevices.co.il

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. a growth company developing a non-invasive neural input interface technology in the form of a wrist wearable band for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. Our company’s vision is to create a world in which the user’s hand becomes a universal input device for touchlessly interacting with technology, and we believe that our technology is setting the standard input interface for the Metaverse. Since our technology was introduced to the market, we have been working with both Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer customers as part of our push-pull strategy. Combining our own proprietary sensors and Artificial Intelligence, or AI, algorithms into a stylish wristband, our Mudra platform enables users to control digital devices through subtle finger movements and hand gestures, without physical touch or contact. For more information, visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/.

Forward-Looking Statements

