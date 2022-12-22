Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,725 in the last 365 days.

Rigetti Computing to Present at 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (“Rigetti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced that Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, Brian Sereda, CFO, and David Rivas, SVP of Systems and Services, will attend the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Management will deliver an investor presentation from 1:30-2:10 p.m. ET (10:30-11:10 a.m. PT) and conduct investor meetings throughout the day.

Investors can view a live webcast of the presentation, as well as the accompanying slides, by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.rigetti.com/. A replay will be available at the same location for approximately one year following the conclusion of the event.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Rigetti has more than 150 patents awarded and pending. The Company was founded in 2013 by Chad Rigetti and today employs more than 190 people with offices in the United States, U.K. and Australia. Learn more at www.rigetti.com.

Contacts

Investors:
RGTI@investorrelations.com

Media:
press@rigetti.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Rigetti Computing to Present at 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.