Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market To Record Remarkable Surge Through Accruing Of USD 50.12 Bn Earnings By 2028
The global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market is predicted to gain revenue of about 50.12 (USD Bn) | a CAGR of nearly 17% over the period from 2022 to 2028.
According to report of Zion Market Research, Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market industry Size amassed earnings worth US$ 36.87 billion in 2021 and is set to garner ROI about US$ 50.12 billion by 2028. In addition to this, Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 17% in 2022-2028.
— Kavita More
Apparently, growth of land mobile radio (LMR) system market over the forecasting period is due to escalating demand for reliable & cost-effective land mobile radio systems. In addition to this, large-scale use of these systems in myriad sectors such as transport and defense will steer expansion of land mobile radio (LMR) system industry.
Apart from this, transition from analog land mobile radios to digital ones will pave a way for progression of land mobile radio (LMR) system industry. Rise in land mobile radio systems in commercial, construction, mining, utilities, and military sectors will prop up scope of land mobile radio (LMR) system industry in ensuing years. Additionally, escalating demand for LMR systems will favorably leverage land mobile radio (LMR) market earnings.
Digital LMR System To Lead Technology Segment Over 2022-2028
Growth of segment over forecasting timeline is subject to beneficial features of digital LMR systems such as rapid voice call set-up, group calling, priority access to end-user, and high quality audio. In addition to this, digital LMR systems can be utilized to monitor crimes, natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and cybercrimes.
North American Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market To Expand Remarkably By 2028
Rapid expansion of land mobile radio (LMR) system market in North America over forecasting timespan is due to favorable initiatives in the U.S. along with high-speed communication services provided by government to defense personnel. Presence of giant participants in sub-continent will contribute substantially towards regional market size.
Key players profiled in report and leveraging market growth are
TE Connectivity
BK Technologies
Nokia Networks
Cassadian Communications Incorporation
L3Harris Technologies
Thales Group
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
Airbus DS Communications, Inc.
The Raytheon Company
Honeywell International, Inc.
JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc.
Browse the full “Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market- By Type (Mobile LMR System and Portable LMR System), By Technology (Analog LMR System and Digital LMR System) and By End-User (Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Transportation, and Construction): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/land-mobile-radio-lmr-system-market
The global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Mobile LMR System
Portable LMR System
By Technology
Analog LMR System
Digital LMR System
By End-User
Defense & Public Safety
Commercial
Transportation
Construction
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
