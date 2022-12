PVC Market Growth To Reach Escalating Heights Through USD 101.45 Bn Earnings By 2028

Global PVC Market Size PVC Market

Global PVC industry Size gathered revenue worth about US$ 78.90 billion in 2021 and is slated to accumulate returns of approx. US$ 101.45 billion by 2028.

Global PVC Market Size with Top Countries Data 2022 Global Business Trends, Upcoming Demand & Forecast 2028” — Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to report of Zion Market Research, PVC industry gathered revenue worth about US$ 78.90 billion in 2021 and is slated to accumulate returns of approx. US$ 101.45 billion by 2028. In addition to this, PVC market is set to register CAGR of nearly 5.6% in 2022-2028. Apparently, surge in PVC market size over forecasting timeline is due to massive use of PVC in packaging activities. In addition to this, use of PVC in carpet backing and biomedical applications will proliferate market size. Reportedly, PVC is third most extensively produced synthetic plastic polymer across globe with nearly 21 million tons of PVC produced annually. Since last five decades, PVC exhibited ability of fulfilling demand for single use pre-sterilized medical component in healthcare sector. Furthermore, use of PVC as substitute product for glass and rubber will drive business space. Massive use of PVC in construction activities will prop up progression of PVC market in upcoming years. Pipes & Fittings Segment To Lead Application Landscape By 2028 Growth of pipes & fittings segment over forecasting period is owing to large-scale usage of PVC in pipes & fittings in building constructions. In addition to this, thriving commercial & household sectors will boost segmental surge in upcoming years. Asia Pacific PVC Market To Register Highest CAGR Over 2022-2028 Growth of regional market over forecast timeline is owing to massive use of PVC pipes in construction sector in countries such as China, Japan, and India. In addition to this, thriving consumer electronics goods sector and setting up of large number of manufacturing units in the region will proliferate revenue of Asia Pacific PVC Market. Strategic moves made by giant manufacturers have provided impetus to growth of PVC market and will further help industry flourish in near future. We have included their company profiles in our market research study and they are profiled as Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KGMexichem S.A.B. de C.V.Formosa Plastics GroupSolvay S.A.Kem OneINEOS Group LtdXinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. KG Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. Formosa Plastics Group Solvay S.A. Kem One INEOS Group Ltd Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. Occidental Petroleum Corporation AXIALL Corporation. The global PVC Market is segmented as follows: By Product Type Rigid PVC Flexible PVC By Application Pipes & Fittings Wires & Cables Films & Sheets Bottles By Region North America The U.S. Canada Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS Which key factors will influence the PVC Market growth over 2022-2028? What will be the value of the PVC Market during 2022-2028? Which region will contribute notably towards the global PVC Market revenue? Which are the major players impacting PVC Market growth? Key Indicators of the Global PVC Market Report: โ— Analysis of PVC Market trends with Forecast Analysis โ— COVID-19 impact on Global PVC Market Growth and Size โ— Detailed Analysis of Market size, share, and sales volume โ— Potential Growth Factors with Global Opportunities and Challenges โ— Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels. โ— Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.