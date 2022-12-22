PVC Market Growth To Reach Escalating Heights Through USD 101.45 Bn Earnings By 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to report of Zion Market Research, PVC industry gathered revenue worth about US$ 78.90 billion in 2021 and is slated to accumulate returns of approx. US$ 101.45 billion by 2028. In addition to this, PVC market is set to register CAGR of nearly 5.6% in 2022-2028. Apparently, surge in PVC market size over forecasting timeline is due to massive use of PVC in packaging activities. In addition to this, use of PVC in carpet backing and biomedical applications will proliferate market size. Reportedly, PVC is third most extensively produced synthetic plastic polymer across globe with nearly 21 million tons of PVC produced annually. Since last five decades, PVC exhibited ability of fulfilling demand for single use pre-sterilized medical component in healthcare sector. Furthermore, use of PVC as substitute product for glass and rubber will drive business space. Massive use of PVC in construction activities will prop up progression of PVC market in upcoming years.

Pipes & Fittings Segment To Lead Application Landscape By 2028

Growth of pipes & fittings segment over forecasting period is owing to large-scale usage of PVC in pipes & fittings in building constructions. In addition to this, thriving commercial & household sectors will boost segmental surge in upcoming years.

Asia Pacific PVC Market To Register Highest CAGR Over 2022-2028

Growth of regional market over forecast timeline is owing to massive use of PVC pipes in construction sector in countries such as China, Japan, and India. In addition to this, thriving consumer electronics goods sector and setting up of large number of manufacturing units in the region will proliferate revenue of Asia Pacific PVC Market.

Strategic moves made by giant manufacturers have provided impetus to growth of PVC market and will further help industry flourish in near future. We have included their company profiles in our market research study and they are profiled as

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd
Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KG
Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.
Formosa Plastics Group
Solvay S.A.
Kem One
INEOS Group Ltd
Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
AXIALL Corporation.

Browse the full “PVC Market- By Product Type (Rigid PVC and Flexible PVC) and By Application (Pipes & Fittings, Wires & Cables, Films & Sheets, and Bottles): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pvc-market

The global PVC Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Rigid PVC
Flexible PVC

By Application

Pipes & Fittings
Wires & Cables
Films & Sheets
Bottles


By Region

North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Preface
1.1. Report description and scope
1.2. Research scope
1.3. Research methodology
1.3.1. Market research process
1.3.2. Market research methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global PVC Market, 2015 - 2021, (USD Billions)
2.2. PVC Market: Market snapshot

Chapter 3. Global PVC Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. PVC Market: Market dynamics
3.2. Market Drivers
3.2.1. Significant growth in the building & construction segments
3.2.2. Huge growth of automotive sectors
3.3. Restraints
3.3.1. Prohibited use of PVC in the construction of green buildings
3.4. Opportunity
3.4.1. Ongoing renewable PVC developments
3.5. Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis
3.7.1. Market attractiveness analysis by application segment
3.7.2. Market attractiveness analysis by type segment
3.7.3. Market attractiveness analysis by end users segment
3.7.4. Market attractiveness analysis by regional segment

Chapter 4. Global PVC Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis, 2015 (Subject to data availability)
4.2. Price trend analysis

Chapter 5. PVC Market – Application Segment Analysis

5.1. Global PVC market volume share, by Application, 2015 & 2021
5.2. Global pipes & fitting PVC market, 2015 – 2021 (USD Billions) (Kilo Tons)
5.3. Global wire & cables market, 2015 – 2021 (USD Billions) (Kilo Tons)
5.4. Global film & sheets PVC market, 2015 – 2021 (USD Billions) (Kilo Tons)
5.5. Global bottles PVC market, 2015 – 2021 (USD Billions) (Kilo Tons)
5.6. Global others PVC market, 2015 – 2021 (USD Billions) (Kilo Tons)

