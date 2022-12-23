Kairos Technologies Achieves CMMI® Level 3 Certification

Kairos Technologies Achieves CMMI Level 3

Kairos Technologies, a leading Digital Quality Engineering service provider, announced that it had achieved the (CMMI®) Level 3 appraisal.

This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to providing the highest quality service through best-in-class processes and procedures.” — Sudhakar Pennam

TEXAS, IRVING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMMI® is a process improvement approach that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. By achieving CMMI® Level 3 certification, Kairos Technologies has demonstrated its commitment to continuously improve and refine its operations and ensure its clients' highest quality of service.

The CMMI® Level 3 certification process, included a detailed assessment of the company's software engineering practices, procedures, and methodologies. A Certified CMMI® Institute Instructor and Appraiser conducted this assessment, thoroughly reviewing Kairos's organizational structure, process documentation, and management systems. The certification process was conducted by Equalitas Certifications Limited (ECL), a partner of CMMI® institute.

"We are thrilled to have achieved CMMI® Level 3 appraisal," said CEO Sudhakar Pennam. "This appraisal further reinforces our commitment to technological advancement in all our organizational departments at a breakneck pace. We are constantly looking for new ways to improve our processes and products, and this certification is a testament to our dedication to quality."

About Kairos Technologies

Kairos Technologies is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes. We are a ‘customer-first’ technology services company focused on Digital Transformation and Testing/QA, thus helping our clients increase efficiency, streamline operations, and embrace their business goals.

In addition to our technical expertise, we also prioritize social responsibility and sustainability. We believe in the power of technology to positively impact the world, and we strive to use our resources and influence to contribute to the greater good. At Kairos Technologies, we are committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and using our skills and knowledge to create value for our clients and the wider community.

Know more at www.kairostech.com.

About CMMI Institute

CMMI® Institute is the global leader in advancing people, processes, and technology best practices. The CMMI® Institute is dedicated to helping organizations improve performance and develop innovative products and services through its proven process improvement approaches. To learn more about CMMI® maturity level rating and what it means for your business, visit https://cmmiinstitute.com.

For more information about Kairos Technologies and our CMMI Level 3 certification, please visit our website at www.kairostech.com.