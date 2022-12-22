Global Calcium Carbonate Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.
Global Calcium Carbonate Market to be Driven by the Thriving Construction Sector in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Calcium Carbonate Market Price, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global calcium carbonate market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, end-user industries, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Calcium Carbonate Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-carbonate-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2021): USD 19.44 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 4.2%
The thriving construction sector in the emerging economies is driving the calcium carbonate market. This can be attributed to the rising demand for calcium carbonate as a limestone aggregate from residential and commercial construction projects. The increasing application of the substance in paper manufacturing industry is likely to be a major invigorating factor in the market owing to the rising demand for paper in the education sector.
Moreover, the increasing utilisation of the product as an antacid in the pharmaceutical industry is likely to boost the demand for calcium carbonate in the forecast period. The increasing demand for paints and coatings in the D-I-Y activities will aid the calcium carbonate industry in the coming years.
In terms of region, North America accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the abundance of marbles, limestone, and calcite in the region. The rapid urbanisation and rising investments in the building and construction projects are anticipated to bolster the market in the region. The market will be aided by strong foothold of major calcium carbonate manufacturers in the United States of America and Canada.
Calcium Carbonate Industry Definition and Major Segments
Calcium carbonate, also known as calcite, is a white, colourless, odourless substance found in crystal or powder form. It is insoluble in water and comprises more than 4% of the earth’s crust. Common substances in which calcium carbonate is found are chalk, crystal, and limestone. The substance is classified as a metamorphic rock and its large deposits are found in North America and Europe.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-carbonate-market
On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into:
• Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)
• Uncoated Ground Calcium Carbonate
• Coated Ground Calcium Carbonate
• Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)
On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into:
• Raw Substance for Construction Material
• Dietary Supplement
• Additive for Thermoplastics
• Filler and Pigment
• Component of Adhesives
• Desulphurisation of Fuel Gas
• Neutralising Agent in Soil
• Others
The significant end-use industries included in the market are as follows:
• Paper
• Paints and Coatings
• Adhesives and Sealants
• Construction
• Plastics
• Pharmaceuticals
• Automotive
• Agriculture
• Others
The regional markets for calcium carbonate include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Calcium Carbonate Market Trends
The key trends in the calcium carbonate market include the growing expansion of major calcium carbonate manufacturers across the world. In October 2021, Omya announced the hike in prices of calcium carbonate owing to the escalating demand for the compound as a raw material in various end use industries.
Also, in July 2020, Omya took a decision to expand and rebuild its calcium carbonate plant in Orgon, Provence, France aimed towards spearheading the production capacity of the product. Furthermore, the technological advancements in the automotive industry, owing to the increasing sales of electric vehicles, are anticipated to accelerate the demand for the product in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the Global Calcium Carbonate Market are :
• Omya AG
• Mineral Technologies Inc.
• Huber Engineered Materials (HEM)
• Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.
• Glc Minerals, LLC
• Graymont Limited
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Global O-ring Seals Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/o-ring-seals-market
Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/truck-refrigeration-unit-market
Global Immunofluorescence Assay Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/immunofluorescence-assay-market
Europe Sandwich Panels Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-sandwich-panels-market
Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/advanced-metering-infrastructure-market
Global Military Helmet Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/military-helmet-market
Global Dental Sterilisation Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dental-sterilisation-market
Global Hernia Repair Devices Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hernia-repair-devices-market
Global Serverless Computing Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/serverless-computing-market
Global B-Hydroxybutyrate (Ketone Body) Assay Kits Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/b-hydroxybutyrate-ketone-body-assay-kits-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Shira Ellis
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other