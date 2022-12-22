Global Mattress Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Mattress Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.9% During The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Mattress Market Share, Size, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global mattress market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, applications, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 6.9%
The increasing application of mattresses in the healthcare sector, owing to the growing demand from hospitals, rising hospitalisation rates, and increasing healthcare expenditure of the emerging economies, is driving the market growth. The rising number of paediatric and geriatric patients in the healthcare units are further bolstering the need for mattresses.
Over the forecast period, the thriving e-commerce industry is likely to accelerate the sales of mattresses. In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share of the market owing to the large population based in countries such as India and China.
Mattress Industry Definition and Major Segments
Mattress is defined as a soft, springy, and comfortable pad which is used to provide support or strength to a foundation. It is filled with a soft material and is also used as a bed to sleep. It provides the right amount of firmness and bounce, which increases the comfort of the user.
On the basis of product, the market can be segmented into:
Innerspring Mattresses
Memory Foam Mattresses
Latex Mattresses
Airbed Mattresses
Others
Based on application, the market has been segmented into:
Household
Commercial
The significant distribution channels included in the market are as follows:
Offline Retail
Online Retail
The regional markets for mattress include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Mattress Market Trends
The key trends in the mattress market include the increasing demand from household sector owing to the increasing standards of living, rising disposable income, and rapid urbanisation. The progressive product innovations, such as the development of superior quality mattresses with enhanced comfort, are likely to be the crucial trends in the market.
The market growth is anticipated to be aided by the increasing application of mattresses in the commercial sector owing to the rising demand from hotels and resting places. Furthermore, the favourable government schemes aimed towards bolstering the standards of government hospitals and orphanages are likely to generate significant demand for mattresses in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Tempur Sealy International, Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC., Spring Air International, Kingsdown, Inc., Southerland, Inc, Sleep Number Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
