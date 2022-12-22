Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Size and Shares are Likely to Grow at a CAGR Value of 2.9% By 2028 - Zion

The global swab and viral transport medium market size was worth around USD 1,024.1 million in 2021 & is estimated to grow to about USD 1,215.7 million by 2028

The adoption and growth of the swab and viral transport medium diagnosis are limited by unfavorable regulatory scenarios, which further limit the expansion of regional players in the market.”
— Zion Market Research
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global swab and viral transport medium market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the swab and viral transport medium market. The global swab and viral transport medium market is segregated based on type, end-user, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into swab type and transport medium. Among these, the swab type segment dominates the market, accounting for more than 58 percent of global sales in 2021. Based on application, the market is classified into viral infection diagnosis and others. Over the forecast period, the viral infection diagnosis market is expected to develop fastest. Based on end-user, the market is classified into hospitals & clinics, microbiology laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment dominates the market, accounting for more than 42 percent of global revenue in 2021. Key players in the global swab and viral medium transport market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, MWE, Titan Biotech Ltd, COPAN Diagnostics Inc., MANTACC, Puritan Medical Products, YOCON Biology, Trinity Biotech, and VIRCELL S.L.

Market Overview:

The accuracy of a medical diagnosis starts with two key components: the right method for collecting the right amount of a viral sample and careful storage of that material as it is transferred to a laboratory for analysis. At the same time, viral transport media is a solution that ensures the safe transfer of viral samples to a laboratory for analysis. The global swab and viral transport medium market have experienced a significant increase in demand recently due to an increase in demand for tests and laboratory investigations as they have reached an all-time high during the COVID-19 epidemic. The affordable cost of swabs and viral transport medium is one of the key factors contributing to its adoption worldwide. Affordability of swab and viral transport medium has been achieved due to assistance from various non-profit organizations and governments. Major players in the market are focused on developing improved testing techniques such as molecular assay studies and rapid antigen testing, which will help cater to demand over time. This is likely to fuel the growth of the global swab and viral transport medium market over the forecast period. Moreover, the development and advancement in diagnosis of these viruses require transport medium and microbiological culture swab to preserve and later analyze the viral growth. Lastly, unfavorable rules and regulatory scenarios might limit the growth of the swab and viral transport medium market.

Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Regional Landscape

The global swab and viral transport medium market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America dominates the global swab and viral transport medium market and accounted for most of the global revenue in 2021. The U.S. accounted for more than 94% of the North American swab and viral transport medium market. The major reason behind the growth of the swab and viral transport medium market is the enhancement in the availability of new diagnostic drugs and tests such as OTC (over-the-counter) products in retail shops and pharmacies in the region to support the American population to sustain against the COVID-19 and other infections. Moreover, better manufacturing capability and efficiency of swab and viral transport medium and a rise in production levels are further promoting the growth of the market in the region.

Recent developments:

August 2021: Cardinal Health strategically collaborated with Abbott and Quidel to provide rapid ov, over-the-counter.

June 2018: McKesson Corporation acquired Medical Specialties distributors to expand its specialty and services offered.

Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Growth Drivers

Scalability and affordability of swab and viral transport medium to drive market growth

Swab and viral transport medium diagnosis kits can be manufactured and supplied based on demand and market dynamics. It is easier to scale the production of swab and viral transport medium than its substitutes. At the same time, the cost of swab and viral transport medium is less compared to its counterparts due to various government support initiatives and recent developments in the swab and viral transport medium diagnosis field. This is likely to fuel the growth of the global swab and viral transport medium market over the forecast period.

Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Restraint

Uncertain regulatory framework to hinder the market growth

The adoption and growth of the swab and viral transport medium diagnosis are limited by unfavorable regulatory scenarios, which further limit the expansion of regional players in the market. Certain regulations make it difficult to get approval for these diagnoses and thus further limit the market growth.

Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Opportunity

Non-government organizations and government initiatives present market opportunities

Various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and governments executed different initiatives to create awareness and manufacture swabs and viral transport medium in underdeveloped and developing nations, which is expected to act as an opportunity for key manufacturers in the global swab and viral transport medium market. For instance, in May 2020, the Sree Chitra Tribunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), a part of the DSTGovernment of India, developed two types of swabs and viral transport medium from oral and nasal for COVID-19 testing. Thus, similar developments and activities by organizations might create opportunities for future swab and viral transport medium manufacturers.

