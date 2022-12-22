EDDY ANDREWS ANNOUNCES 2023 SPEAKING TOUR
EINPresswire.com/ -- After a highly successful 2022, leading brand strategist and industry thought leader Eddy Andrews is excited to announce that he will be returning to America for a brand new tour. The 12-date visit will see the strategist providing businesses and entrepreneurs with insight into how they can cope with the many economic challenges currently facing the world.
Previously undertaking a very popular tour of America at the start of 2022, Eddy Andrews will be returning to the country in February 2023, bigger and better than ever before. While his previous tour explored how businesses and organisations needed to adapt in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, this new series of seminars will build on that and explore the many economic challenges the world is facing.
From the global energy crisis to rising inflation, businesses of all sizes are experiencing unprecedented challenges that are impacting their operations and halting growth. In his seminars, Eddy Andrews will explore how entrepreneurs and employees can work to grow both their personal and their professional lives in 2023, focusing on establishing genuine connections with clients in an increasingly digital world.
As one of the most experienced individuals in his field, Eddy Andrews has over a decade of experience working with everyone, from multi-national corporate brands to exciting new tech startups. He brings this wealth of knowledge into every seminar that he holds, utilising his experience in PR, marketing, and branding to demonstrate how organisations can be more fluid and responsive to the ever-changing world.
Over the years, Eddy has cemented himself as a forward-thinking and innovative professional and has achieved fantastic results for his clients. From feature pieces in the Wall Street Journal to interviews with CNN, he understands the marketplace better than anyone else and will be holding select meetings with individuals after each seminar to provide more one-to-one advice and support.
Speaking ahead of the next tour, Eddy Andrews said, “This year has been a bit of a whirlwind, but as it draws to a close, it is now time to start thinking about 2023. After a phenomenal tour earlier this year, I’m really excited to be heading back to America in February and meeting with a wide range of businesses and entrepreneurs from a diverse array of backgrounds.
The world is in a vastly different place from what it was just 12 months ago, and companies are under immense pressure as they try to come to terms with the economic turmoil engulfing the market. This new seminar is designed to give them the skills, knowledge and tools that they will need to navigate the complexity that next year will bring and ensure they remain able to withstand whatever challenges they face.”
To find out more about Eddy Andrews and his seminar tour, visit https://eddyandrews.info. To book your one-to-one session, get in touch via his contact form today.
