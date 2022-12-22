Media Contacts:

Media Advisory:

Gov. Ricketts, Gov-elect Pillen to Announce Replacement for Senator Hilgers’ Legislative Seat

LINCOLN – Tomorrow, in conjunction with Governor-elect Jim Pillen, Governor Pete Ricketts will hold a press conference to announce the appointment of a new senator to represent District 21 in the Nebraska Legislature. The appointment will become effective on January 4, 2023.

The vacancy will be created upon the departure of Senator Mike Hilgers, who has been elected to serve as Nebraska’s next Attorney General.

District 21 is in Lancaster County. A map of the district can be found by clicking here.

The Governor, Governor-elect, and appointee will make brief remarks. This event is open to credentialed media.

What: Press conference to announce appointment of senator to represent District 21

When: 10:00AM CT on Thursday, December 22, 2022

Where: Governor’s Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St, Lincoln, NE 68508

Who: Gov. Ricketts will be joined by:

Governor-elect Jim Pillen

Appointee to represent District 21

