Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Shore Launch the Nebraska Capitol Art Experience

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore launched the Nebraska Capitol Art Experience, an initiative to connect all Nebraskans to the artwork in the state’s Capitol building.  They were joined by Jessica Jarosh, managing director at Bailey Lauerman, whose Nebraska-based team produced a dynamic video telling the story of the art.  

 

“The Nebraska State Capitol is filled with art that is beautiful and rich in meaning.  Its artists have done a wonderful job capturing our shared histories and values as Nebraskans,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Through the Capitol Art Experience, Nebraskans from across the state can now learn about this art online.  Thank you to the First Lady for her visionary leadership, the team at Bailey Lauerman and Nebraska Impact for their hard work to complete the project, and the generous Nebraskans who helped fund this project.”  

 

Nebraskans can now go to www.nebraskacapitolart.com to learn about the Capitol artwork and the artists responsible for its creation.  One piece of work featured on the website is also on the new state license plate.  Created by Hildreth Meiere, the Genius of Creative Energy is a foundational piece of a series of mosaics in the Capitol that work to relate Nebraska’s history to the ideals of Western civilization. 

 

During the event, the First Lady shared details of the art program and the inspiration behind it.  “We are utilizing the 100th anniversary of the start of construction on the Capitol and the release of our new license plate to show off this beautiful building,” First Lady Shore said.  “The Capitol was designed with art in mind.  The artwork is meant to tell the story of Nebraska.  We hope the website and video showcasing that art helps people understand what Nebraska is about and what makes Nebraskans proud.”

 

The project was funded by donations from generous Nebraskans and Nebraska businesses, including Mutual of Omaha and the Acklie Charitable Foundation.  

 

Video from today’s press conference is available by clicking here. 

