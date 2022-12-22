Submit Release
UN Security Council Adopts Resolution on Burma

The United States welcomes the UN Security Council’s adoption of Resolution 2669 on Burma. This is an important step by the Security Council to address the crisis and end the Burma military regime’s escalating repression and violence against civilians. It sends a strong message from the international community that the regime must end its violence across the country, release arbitrarily detained prisoners, allow unhindered humanitarian access, protect members of minority groups, and respect the will and democratic aspirations of the people of Burma.

While we applaud the adoption of this resolution, the Council still has much more work to do to advance a just solution to the crisis in Burma. The Security Council should leverage this opportunity to seek additional ways to promote a return to the path of democracy, advance accountability for the regime’s actions, and support ASEAN’s efforts to achieve meaningful implementation of the Five Point Consensus. We remain committed to working with the UN and our international partners, including ASEAN, to end the violence in Burma and seek a peaceful reconciliation to the crisis.

