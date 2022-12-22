Loss of Life in the Sinking of HTMS Sukhothai

We are saddened by the tragic loss of life and injuries to sailors in the sinking of HTMS Sukhothai. We extend our sincere condolences to the Royal Thai Navy and to the loved ones of those who lost their lives, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured. The United States stands ready to assist our Thai allies in the wake of this tragedy.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.