Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,349 in the last 365 days.

Loss of Life in the Sinking of HTMS Sukhothai

We are saddened by the tragic loss of life and injuries to sailors in the sinking of HTMS Sukhothai. We extend our sincere condolences to the Royal Thai Navy and to the loved ones of those who lost their lives, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured. The United States stands ready to assist our Thai allies in the wake of this tragedy.

You just read:

Loss of Life in the Sinking of HTMS Sukhothai

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.