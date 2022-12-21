Title 42- Emergency Application for Stay

Submit Release
December 21, 2022

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes applauded the United States Supreme Court ruling, issuing a stay on Huisha-Huisha v. Mayorkas, a case in which a judge terminated the Title 42 policy. The court essentially extended Title 42 it until further notice.  

The Biden Administration has pushed to eliminate Title 42 measures, calling them ‘obsolete.’  The Attorney General, on behalf of the state of Utah, is part of a multi-state legal battle led by Louisiana and Arizona, seeking to keep Title 42 measures in place.  

Title 42 was originally an emergency measure, issued by the Trump Administration during the COVID-19 Pandemic, that strongly limits immigrants from entering the United States from foreign for health and safety reasons.  

