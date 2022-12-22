Holiday Meals Delivered to Senior Residents of Commerce by Publishing House And Vice Mayor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gage Senior Citizens Apartments, located in a beautiful corner of the City of Commerce, received a special visit from Vice Mayor Hugo Argumedo and representatives of Bridge Publications who delivered meals to the residents for the holidays.

Vice Mayor Argumedo and Bridge Publications work together to bring assistance to the community through outreach activities. One project that began as a way to help alleviate the loneliness of elderly residents caused by the isolation imposed by the pandemic has become a tradition—bringing hot meals to seniors for the holidays.

They visited Gage Senior Citizens Apartments, with dozens of hot meals that they delivered door-to-door to every resident. Moving through the buildings, knocking on every door, they encountered smiling faces and words of thanks.

A longtime resident was surprised to see a new face come to her door. She was thrilled by the kindness of the volunteer.

Living alone, the woman had no other visitors that day. She chatted cheerfully with the volunteers, enjoying their company, and wished them a Merry Christmas as they moved to the next apartment to continue their delivery.

The story repeated over and over, with delighted residents who stood by their doors, chatting with volunteers and thanking them for the food and the visit.

Bridge also presented each resident with The Way to Happiness, a common-sense guide to better living by author and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, to help ensure the holidays and coming year are filled with happiness for one and all.

Vice Mayor Argumedo has been part of the community for more than two decades, serving on the City Council of Commerce. Bridge Publications, for its part, has been a member of the Commerce business community for more than 15 years.

From food drives to toy drives, cleanups and meal giveaways, they reach out together with projects throughout the year to help the community.

Bridge is the publisher of the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard. As one of the world’s first all-digital printing facilities, Bridge pushes the limits of technology to create innovative publishing solutions. The publishing house is featured in an episode of "Inside Scientology " on the Scientology Network, in which viewers get the ultimate tour of a 21st-century facility that has revolutionized digital printing.

