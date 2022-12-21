LaceClips Announces Major Basketball Partnerships Across the Amateur and Professional Levels

– Performance Company Teams Up With Champion and Announcer Kenny “The Jet” Smith, Rising Talent Jada Williams and Simeon Wilcher, Top High School Programs and Tournament Organizer –

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athletic performance tracking company LaceClips ® announced today the addition of several basketball marketing and promotional partners. LaceClips helps power performance by tracking everything from distance to skills, keeping users moving, improving and motivated.

The company will tip off 2023 in good company, teaming up with:

Champion and Announcer, Kenny “The Jet” Smith

Individual amateur ballers, Jada Williams and Simeon Wilcher

and Leading high school basketball programs Campbell Hall (Los Angeles), Combine Academy (Lincolnton), Roselle Catholic (Roselle) and Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth)

(Los Angeles), (Lincolnton), (Roselle) and (Chatsworth) Event management and marketing company, MADE Hoops

The new lineup joins a roster that includes professional shooting guard CJ McCollum and center Andre Drummond, women’s basketball forward Monique Billings, international pro Errick McCollum and five-star recruit Mikey Williams.

LaceClips’ leading product is a lightweight, performance tracker that clips to athletes’ shoes, empowering them to benchmark, monitor, and share recurring physical activity – during practice and games, or one-off challenges with friends or teammates. Measurements include speed, left and right pivots, jump height, distance traveled, average RPM and calories.

Smith will use the brand’s proprietary app to track and share performance data and original training videos with his followers, including those weekend open gym warriors. The former pro, who has received an equity stake in the company, will help promote the LaceClips brand and its benefits via his personal social media channels.

Williams and Wilcher, along with the four high school programs, will use the technology to track and build on individual and team performance metrics – whether by game, tournament, week, month or full season.

Event management and marketing company MADE Hoops, will introduce LaceClips to youth and prep teams and players, offering them the opportunity to track progressive stats at upcoming tournaments – such as the Jordan Holiday Classic in New York (December 27-29). Following the showcase, MADE Hoops will announce a LaceClips "winning team," recognizing the squad with the highest calorie output.

“LaceClips gives all athletes a new and fun way to benchmark their performance and training on and off the court,” said LaceClips founder and CEO, Jonathan Nussbaum. “These partnerships give aspiring pros a closer look at how their favorite hoopers train and an opportunity to compete against them and their teammates.”

LaceClips is designed for in-competition play across all ages, due to its placement on the shoe. In addition to peak performance tracking, the 1.25" x 2" product helps prevent tripping or unnecessary pause in play. Via the app, users can also view athlete-curated videos and share instructional workout content.

LaceClips trackers are available to order, exclusively through the brand’s website ( LaceClips.com ). Pairs start at $149 USD and visitors of the site can receive $50 off their first order by signing up for the brand’s mailing list.

About LaceClips

LaceClips® is a wearable technology company that enables athletes from various sports to track fitness goals and competitive progress through an easy-to-use, smart activity tracker that clips to their shoelaces. The brand’s patented lace locking technology ensures that athletes’ laces stay put so they can focus on improving their game or living fitness-filled, healthy lifestyles.

LaceClips is used by renowned tournament organizers like MADE Hoops, top high school programs such as Roselle Catholic and Sierra Canyon, and professional athletes – including wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Aaron Jones, shooting guard CJ McCollum, women’s power forward Monique Billings, and announcer Kenny “The Jet” Smith, among others.

Contact: