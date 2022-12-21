USPA Nationwide Security had a record year

USPA Nationwide Security completed hundreds of contracts in 2022.

USPA Nationwide Security has had a busy year, to say the least. USPA had a record year: completing hundreds of contracts across the Country; locating and rescuing a number of missing persons through its philanthropic division, Kingsman Philanthropic; and expanding its personnel group to include some of the highest trained veterans America’s armed forces have produced.

“None of this would have been possible without the foundation that Mike Evans built over 18 years ago,” stated Dan Manning, CEO of USPA Nationwide Security. Evans, who founded the firm in 2005, retired from full-time work in 2021 but was recently rehired on a part-time basis. “We jumped at the opportunity to bring Mike back into the fold. Having a mentor like Mike available to give guidance on leadership, management, and relationships is invaluable.” Manning re-iterated that Evans, who led the security detail for Madonna at USPA’s largest contract during Art Basel, for Yves St. Laurent, would be used as a sounding board for advice moving forward.

“Mike Evans is the definition of a sacrificial leader: not a day goes by that he is not helping someone without seeking anything in return. The example he sets is one to follow but would be almost impossible to emulate. ‘Grateful’ does not begin to describe how truly thankful I am for Mike’s coaching, mentorship, and friendship,” State Brian Fitzgibbons, USPA’s Director of Security Operations, who was instrumental in Kingsman’s recent location of missing woman Aires Hammock in Sacramento, California.

“Mike truly lives by the mantra ‘The men, the mission, and me,’” said Manning, “He is always putting our employees and operators first, making sure that he can do what he can so that USPA and Kingsman flourish, and only worrying about himself once everything else is taken care of.”

Following in Evans footsteps, Manning has pledged 50% of USPA’s profits to continue to fund Kingsman. With new products such as their Titanium service, USPA hopes to continue funding rescue missions and investigations well into the future. USPA will be featured on Fox and Friends on Thursday December 22nd 2022 to discuss their recent efforts with Kingsman.

