Scottsdale Public Relations & Social Media Firm the spr agency Releases Top Tips for Recession Proofing Small Businesses

Al Stevens is the president and founder of Scottsdale-based public relations and social media firm the spr agency.

the spr agency Offers Tips and Insights into Creating a Successful Strategy for Navigating a Possible Recession

Interest rates are rising and inflation is at a 40-year high. As an agency that helped many businesses navigate the 2008 recession, we offer some unique insights into navigating any future recessions.”
— Al Stevens

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottsdale-based public relations firm the spr agency has released its latest tips for helping businesses navigate a possible recession.

Aimed at helping small businesses identify and remedy problem areas in their customer acquisition and retention processes, the company’s latest blog details efficient ways to assist in keeping revenue flowing during times of economic constriction.

“Interest rates are rising and inflation is at a 40-year high. As a business owner, these are not insignificant things,” said Al Stevens, founder of the spr agency. “As an agency that helped many businesses navigate the 2008 recession, we hope to offer some unique insights into navigating any future recessions.”

According to Stevens, as customers and companies tighten their belts and reduce spending, squeezing every last drop of value out of marketing becomes a priority.

“You have different buckets of customers that need to be maintained and cultivated,” he said. “And you constantly need to find new customers along the way.”

The agency provides full-service business marketing, public relations, digital marketing and social media services to companies throughout the United States.

Based in Scottsdale-based, the spr agency was named Ranking Arizona’s No. 1 Public Relations Agency in 2017 as well as No. 1 Best Workplace Culture: Advertising/Marketing Agency by Ranking Arizona in 2019.

The agency was also named a top 10 firm in the categories of public relations and social media in Ranking Arizona: The Best of Arizona Business 2022.

Previous clients of the spr agency have included national homebuilders, premier master-planned communities, electronics manufacturers, top-rated lawyers and healthcare companies.

Founded in 2008, the spr agency has garnered a reputation for creating and implementing successful digital marketing campaigns for some of today’s leading brands.

the spr agency is located in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please call (480) 648-1770 or visit https://thespragency.com.

