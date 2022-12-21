Celebrate a COVID-19 free holiday by taking simple safety precautions

Newsroom Posted on Dec 21, 2022 in COVID-19

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health encourages people to celebrate the holidays safely by taking simple steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

Get a bivalent booster at your doctor’s office, neighborhood clinic, or pharmacy

Stay home if sick

Wear masks indoors, when traveling, and when with vulnerable people

Gather outdoors. If you must gather indoors, open windows and use fans to improve ventilation

Limit gathering sizes

Take an at-home test before meeting with kūpuna and others at high risk of severe illness

Wash or sanitize hands frequently

“The past few years COVID-19 illness increased during the holidays after people got together to celebrate,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP. “We encourage celebrations, but urge people to take steps to protect one another, especially people at high-risk including kūpuna, those with underlying health conditions, and people with compromised immune systems.”

Find information about vaccination providers and the services they offer at vaccines.gov or by visiting the vaccine finder map at https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/.

# # #