Prüvit’s 2023 I-FAST System is Already a Hit with Celebrity Trainer Wes Okerson
What sets I-FAST apart is that the program promotes success by giving the fast a rhythm fueled by a detailed regimen and Prüvit ketone technology.”LOUISVILLE , KY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wes Okerson is at the top of his field, pushing his clients to transform their bodies and achieve maximum fitness through strength training. Most people know him as the man behind the body sculpting of A-listers like Tom Cruise, Gerard Butler, Jeff Bezos, and Katie Holmes (to name a few). With such impressive bona fides, Prüvit is proud to announce Okerson as a champion of their incredible new support system for intermittent fasting: I-FAST.
— Brian Underwood, CEO of Prüvit
The ketone leader is charging into 2023 with its January launch of the I-FAST system. This scientifically-designed intermittent fasting program is curated with proprietary ingredients from their revolutionary biohacking technology, aiding in achieving a complete mental and physical reset.
Intermittent fasting has enjoyed a growing presence within the wellness conversation due to its wealth of health benefits. By carefully regulating what we put into our bodies and when we consume, we can boost ketone production, detoxify cells, curb food cravings, balance digestion, increase metabolism, bolster our immunity, and improve mental clarity. It has become a go-to health plan with universal application because anyone can do it with the proper mindset and a simple daily plan.
The beauty of the scientifically-backed I-FAST system is that it was intentionally designed for ease and convenience to level up the basic benefits of intermittent fasting. From wake-up to bedtime, I-FAST is a holistic approach to intermittent fasting with a diverse set of exogenous ketone supplements and MCTs for maximum efficacy. The packaging is clean and simple with everything needed for each day provided in a convenient pouch for easy preparation and consumption during the fasting duration. The I-FAST system is the ideal intermittent fasting program that offers ample opportunity for unparalleled results, as it is designed to help control your hunger while maintaining fasting, leading to a reset of both the mind and body.
Prüvit’s Brian Underwood feels that the simplicity of I-FAST along with the support of a fitness powerhouse and trainer to the stars like Okerson make the system a grand slam. “Intermittent fasting and exogenous ketones go hand in hand,” he said. “What sets I-FAST apart is that the program promotes success by giving the fast a rhythm fueled by a detailed regimen and Prüvit ketone technology. Having Wes on board as an early champion is a huge win for us. We’re working with the best to help prüvers be their best.”
Okerson is a strength trainer with two decades of experience in the world of personal fitness. He was one of the stars of NBC's reality competition series “STRONG” and he uniquely understands how to train clients with incredibly busy schedules to pursue better. He has been a tried and true prüver since 2016 and has always been a believer in the power of intermittent fasting when it comes to bolstering the health and body transformation of his clients as they work to level up their personal fitness.
The I-FAST program is available now on Prüvit’s product page.
