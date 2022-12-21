Corcoran Reverie Team 'Partners in Grimes' Announces New Member

CORCORAN REVERIE, AFFILIATE OF THE CORCORAN GROUP, WELCOMES NASHVILLE NATIVE AND REALTOR JACKIE KARR TO PARTNERS IN GRIMES TEAM

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Reverie, a high-end real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC, announced today that Jackie Roth Karr, Affiliate Broker, Realtor and Accredited Buyer Representative formerly at RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group, has joined the firm's Nashville team, Partners in Grimes, a luxury real estate team composed of John & Chris Grimes & Joey Skibbie.

"Jackie is known and respected for her integrity and diligence," said Partners in Grimes Founder, Chris Grimes. "We are thrilled to be welcoming Jackie to our team. We look forward to collaborating and growing with her - and we know Jackie will also be a huge asset to the Nashville Office."

Jackie is a native Nashvillian whose stellar reputation as a trusted real estate advisor precedes her. Jackie's mother sold Real Estate in Nashville 40 years ago, and she was always told that if she could be half as good as her mom with her clients, she would be great. She loves carrying on the tradition in Nashville. Karr has been involved in the Nashville Jewish Film Festival for the past 22 years and is a former board member of the Nashville Symphony, The Temple, Nashville Children's Theatre and enjoys the arts, including music, performance and more. Karr's knowledge of the real estate industry centers around her passion for people and focus on elevating the real estate experience to provide the highest level of service to her clients. Jackie is a member of Cheekwood, the Nashville Zoo, The Temple and the Conservancy for Centennial Park.

"When I heard Corcoran Reverie had recently opened a Nashville office, I had to know more," says Karr. "Not only did the brand and mission speak to me on so many levels but joining Partners in Grimes was adding the special sauce on top. I have admired John and the entire Grimes team since I met them, each at very different times over many, many years. We knew we would make the perfect combination of strengths for this team to serve the needs of buyers and sellers, both in Nashville and around the world," Karr continues. "Working to accomplish our shared vision of being matchmakers for our clients with the property they envision, with integrity, knowledge and probably fun and a few laughs, alongside Chris, John and Joey, is something that I'm very excited about."

In her new role on the Partners in Grimes team, Karr will continue her mantra of helping people realize their dreams, which lines up perfectly with the very definition of "Reverie". With more than 20 years' experience, she leverages her love of Nashville and helping people visualize the possibilities throughout the buying or selling process.

"I am so grateful for the role that each member of our team plays in driving not only Partners in Grimes forward, but Corcoran Reverie," said team member John Grimes. "Each member of our team is an integral part of our success and what we've accomplished so far, and I believe with Jackie joining us, we will be able to go to even greater heights."

###

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC - a leading residential real estate brokerage firm headquartered in New York City - is a locally owned high-end brokerage specializing in the luxury home market in the greater Nashville area and across Northwest Florida from Destin to Panama City and the coastal communities along 30A. With a 220+ agent team lead by broker and owner Hilary Farnum-Fasth and partner Jacob Watkins and offices in 30A, Destin, Panama City, and Nashville, Corcoran Reverie was ranked #1 office ranking in Northwest Florida based on closed office sales volume of over $750 million in its first year as a Corcoran affiliate, and $1.12 billion in 2021. Throughout the entire network, Corcoran is home to more than 160 offices and more than 5,700 agents in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. For more information on Corcoran Reverie, visit corcoranreverie.com.

Contact Information:

Corey Birger

Chief Operating Office

corey.birger@corcorangroup.com

850.454.6693



Related Images











Image 1: Partners In Grimes





Pictured from left to right: Chris Grimes, John Grimes, Jackie Karr, & Joey Skibbie.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment