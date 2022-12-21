Submit Release
Integra LifeSciences to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that Jan De Witte, president and chief executive officer will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference on January 11, 2023 at 7:30pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Integra LifeSciences investor relations website at http://investor.integralife.com/events-and-presentations.

About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, BioD™, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox®, MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit integralife.com.

CONTACTS:
Investor Relations:
Chris Ward (609) 772-7736
chris.ward@integralife.com

Media:
Laurene Isip (609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com


Primary Logo

