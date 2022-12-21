Synchronoss Announces More Than 30 Million RCS-Based Messaging Subscribers in Japan

Leveraging the Synchronoss Advanced Messaging Platform, NTT DOCOMO, KDDI, and SoftBank Deliver Cross-Operator Advanced Messaging Service Enabling Users and Brands to Communicate, Interact, and Transact

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced a new milestone in Japan for its Synchronoss Advanced Messaging platform. In collaboration with mobile operators NTT DOCOMO, KDDI, and SoftBank, the Japanese consortium now supports 32.5 million subscribers of +Message, the cross-operator RCS service powered by Synchronoss Advanced Messaging.



The current milestone represents a 62 percent increase in subscribers since Synchronoss noted the progress of the Japanese consortium’s deployment of its Rich Communications Service (RCS) in November 2020.

Offering a feature-rich text messaging system, +Messaging allows Japanese users to communicate with friends and family, in addition to providing the capability to interact and engage with brands and businesses safely and securely.

The consortium’s +Messaging service is powered by Synchronoss Advanced Messaging, an end-to-end platform and mobile commerce suite that allows operators to deliver an advanced messaging ecosystem. Synchronoss Advanced Messaging connects brands and content providers with subscribers, offering new ways to communicate and transact commerce.

“The adoption of more than 30 million +Messaging subscribers in Japan further validates the value of RCS and how mobile operators can utilize it to offer new revenue-generating services,” said Yosuke Morioka, General Manager, Japan, at Synchronoss. “We look forward to working with NTT DOCOMO, KDDI, and SoftBank to explore additional market opportunities for this feature-rich technology platform.”

It is signification that +Message currently is available for all the mobile phone brands of the three operators and MVNO. In addition, it now supports public personal identification (JPKI) with My Number cards, allowing the users to open a bank account or use a credit card with easy and secure verification of the identity via +Message, delivering more engaging experiences within the mobile ecosystem.

