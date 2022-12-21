Submit Release
Singular Genomics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced plans to present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California.

Singular Genomics’ management is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the News & Events section of the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.singulargenomics.com/news-events/event-calendar.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that develops next-generation sequencing and multiomics technologies. The commercially available G4 Sequencing Platform is a powerful, highly versatile benchtop genomic sequencer designed to produce fast and accurate results. In development, the PX system leverages Singular’s proprietary sequencing technology, applying it as an in-situ readout to look at RNA and proteins in single cells and tissue. With these products, Singular Genomics’ mission is to empower researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine.

Investor Contact
Matt Clawson
949-370-8500
ir@singulargenomics.com

Media Contact
Dan Budwick, 1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


Primary Logo

