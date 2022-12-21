Four Engage2Excel Leaders Named as 2022 HR Provider Superstars by HRO Today

/EIN News/ -- MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition, and engagement solutions, is honored to announce that four of its leaders have been named to the HRO Today 2022 HR Provider and Practitioner Superstars list.

"With another year of significant challenges, we continue adapting and innovating to meet the needs of our clients and today's unique workforce. This acknowledgment celebrates our accomplishments and efforts," says Phil Stewart, CEO of Engage2Excel Group. "I am honored to be featured on this list along with three individuals from the Engage2Excel team."

The HRO Today 2022 HR Provider Superstars list includes Engage2Excel executives Darren Findley, president of recruitment solutions; Andrea Shepherd, senior vice president of recruitment solutions; Andrew Goldschmidt, senior vice president sales & client success, and Engage2Excel Group CEO, Phil Stewart.

"Our teams work tirelessly to provide great career experiences for our clients and their employees. Receiving this recognition shows that their hard work doesn't go unnoticed," says Darren Findley. "The modern workforce is drastically different, and I am proud to lead a group of talented and flexible employees who are dedicated to their client's success."

The full HRO Today Superstar List is available here.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

Contact Information:

Melissa Meunier

VP of Marketing

mmeunier@engage2excel.com

508.222.2900



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.