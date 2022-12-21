Submit Release
Elme Communities to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on Thursday, February 16th

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (“Elme”) (NYSE:ELME) will release fourth quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

The conference call will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10:00 am ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 888-506-0062
International Toll Number: 973-528-0011
Entry Code 611448

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, March 3, 2023, at 12:00 am ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-481-4010
International Toll Number: 919-882-2331
Conference ID: 47323

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of Elme's website at www.elmecommunities.com.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Amy Hopkins
202-774-3253
ahopkins@elmecommunities.com


