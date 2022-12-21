Read more about DJJ GRADUATES JUVENILE CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS IN DECEMBER

(Decatur, GA) –The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) hosted a graduation ceremony for 55 newly-trained Juvenile Correctional Officer (JCO) cadets on Friday, December 9th, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. The cadets have now joined the ranks of other JCOs at state-run secure facilities throughout Georgia.

“Juvenile Correctional Officers help secure a safe environment for the rehabilitation of the youth in our facilities,” said DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “Our officers require self-discipline and professionalism in their work each day. I appreciate the commitment of these new officers to DJJ and welcome them to our team.”

Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer Training (BJCOT) is a 240-hour comprehensive program that provides basic skills training in security practices and procedures. A cadet must meet established standards on written examinations that evaluate cognitive knowledge and performance-oriented studies to complete the program.

Augusta YDC Director Ernest Clayborn was the main speaker at the graduation. The Class Leader for BJCOT #256 was Rashon Wiggins from the DeKalb RYDC.

The graduates have been assigned to 20 different secure facilities located in Baldwin, Bibb, Chatham, Claxton, Cobb, Crisp, DeKalb, Dodge, Floyd, Fulton, Hall, Muscogee, Richmond, Rockdale, Thomas, Whitfield, and Wilkes counties. Members of BJCOT Class #256 include:

• Cassandra Ervin, Jalaiah Favors, Jerbrea Hanson, Je'Kiya Wilson (Atlanta, Georgia)

• Lennon Mackey (Augusta, Georgia)

• Jazmin Johnson (Baltimore, Maryland)

• Ananda Dennis (Bronx, New York)

• Denay Bell, Shana Williams (Brooklyn, New York)

• Kela Givens (Brunswick, Georgia)

• JaKyra Finley (Calhoun, Georgia)

• Joshua Mitchell (Chatsworth, Georgia)

• Rickell Hill (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

• Josephine Watkins (Chester, Pennsylvania)

• Adora Barren, Sy’Beria Jones (Chicago, Illinois)

• Yteria Fluellen, Rebecca Williams (Columbus, Georgia)

• Matthew Marley (Detroit, Michigan)

• Whitney Baker, Kendall Skeete (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

• Christopher Palacin (Gainesville, Georgia)

• Paul Green III (Jacksonville, Florida)

• Renee Downer (Jamaica)

• Brittany Bell (Lake City, South Carolina)

• Angela Hubbard, Vanessa Lopez, Aljalon Rawls (Los Angeles, California)

• Brittney Sinclair (Macon, Georgia)

• Tabrisha Stroud (McDonough, Georgia)

• Brandon Gilbert (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

• Ja'Kayla Crockett (Morrow, Georgia)

• Daniel Osel (Mpraeso, Ghana)

• Jeremy Mayen (New Ark, New Jersey)

• Kaylee Millett (New Orleans, Louisiana)

• Katina Wilson (Norfolk, Virginia)

• Rashon Wiggins (Norristown, Pennsylvania)

• Clayton Smiley (Pembroke, Georgia)

• Tavorris Morgan (Phenix City, Alabama)

• Judiah Young (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

• Michelle Mejia (Queens, New York)

• Shakyma Alston (Raleigh, North Carolina)

• Jason Woodward (Ranger, Georgia)

• My'kayla Brown (Riverdale, Georgia)

• Rebecca Carroll (Rome, Georgia)

• Jaquan Leevandyke (Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands)

• Leslie Banks (Savannah, Georgia)

• Michael Pettiford (Snellville, Georgia)

• Hunter Baxter, Andrew Bryant, Deondre Sullivan (Thomasville, Georgia)

• Saron Mason (Trenton, New Jersey)

• Anabel Duarte (Weslaco, Texas)

• Rebeca Ryans (West Nyack, New York)

To learn more about career opportunities with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, contact the Office of Human Resources at 404-294-3431 or email [email protected].

