Voices OF Freedom To Fill Duling Hall on MLK Day
Voices of Freedom: A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, part of the Duling Hall Concert Series • Monday, January 16, 2023
Temperance Jones performing for Opera Mississippi on Sept. 17, 2022 for their 77th season kickoff event at the Jackson Yacht Club.
Voices Of Freedom starring Jason “Smiley” Adams, Spoken Word Artist • John Christopher Adams, Tenor • Ramelle Brooks, Bass • Tiffany Williams-Cole, Soprano • Temperance Jones, Soprano • with Tyler Kemp on piano.
The Duling Hall Concert Series is an informal and casual series of performances at Duling Hall, located at 622 Duling Avenue in Jackson, Mississippi. Enjoy music in an informal & casual setting. From small operas and operettas to tributes to Rock Legends.
The audience will hear poignant works from poets such as Duke Ellington, Langston Hughes, Hall Johnson, and Harry T. Burleigh, along with heartrending musical selections such as Oh Freedom, They Laid Medgar Evers in His Grave, Amazing Grace, Song for a Dark Girl, Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around, Witness, and more sung by John Christopher Adams (tenor), Tiffany Williams-Cole (soprano), Temperance Jones (soprano), and Ramelle Brooks (baritone/bass), accompanied by Tyler Kemp (piano). Spoken word artist, Jason ‘Smiley’ Abrams, will present two original pieces and narrate this musical journey through oppression, heartache, courage, inspiration, determination, and ultimately, freedom.
Temperance Jones, Opera Mississippi’s own Outreach Coordinator and singer, created the artistic concept and design for this tribute experience and says, “It means so much to me that we are able to present this concert. For a long time, I’ve felt that Black History needed to be shown in such a way that audiences understand that our past is a part of us, but doesn’t define us; and that there is beauty in reflection–it gives us black artistry.”
The mission of "Voices of Freedom" is to channel the Black experience from each artist and deliver an artistic expression that not only speaks to the audience, but creates understanding and unity between the performers, the audience, and our collective history. This concert promises to be an educational and uplifting experience for all, and it is the first of its kind with Opera Mississippi.
After a day of rest, reflection, and perhaps visiting the Civil Rights Museum or one of the many other reflective cultural experiences in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black History, join Opera Mississippi for an evening of talented young artists and exquisite music honoring one of the most monumental cultural events in our nation’s history, The Civil Rights Movement.
For all event and cast information and to purchase tickets, visit operams.org or call 601-966-6601.
Opera Mississippi’s 77th season is supported in part by funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, and in part, from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
About Opera Mississippi
Opera Mississippi, founded in 1945, is the ninth oldest continuously operating opera company in the United States, and Mississippi’s only professional opera company. Opera Mississippi’s mission is to entertain, educate, and enlighten Mississippi audiences through world-class opera, musical theatre and popular musical experiences while providing educational outreach and emerging artist opportunities that reflect community connection and culture, and preserve the art form of opera.
Stacey Trenteseaux
Opera Mississippi / Mississippi Opera Association
+1 601-960-2300
info@operams.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other