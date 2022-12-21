Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,862 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.  The Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed Pakistan’s continuing efforts to recover from devastating floods and noted the upcoming January 9 International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.  The Deputy Secretary expressed condolences for Pakistani lives lost in recent terrorist attacks, and they committed to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation between the two nations.  They also spoke about economic, energy, and environmental cooperation.  The Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the Taliban’s deplorable decision to further restrict women’s and girls’ access to education as well as efforts to hold the Taliban to its commitments regarding the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.  The Deputy Secretary highlighted the United States’ strong support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal war of aggression.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.