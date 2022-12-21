NAHQ Welcomes New CPHQs

The CPHQ credential demonstrates a commitment to advancing quality, safety, and value.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is proud to announce the most recent recipients of the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ) credential.

“Healthcare quality and safety professionals who earn the CPHQ credential have demonstrated knowledge, understanding, and application of the domains of healthcare quality and safety; they are prepared to make healthcare better,” said Jennifer Pitts, NAHQ’s vice president of programs, products, and certification. “We congratulate each of our CPHQs for demonstrating an ongoing commitment to excellence and lifelong learning, and a dedication to enhancing quality and patient safety.”

The following individuals join the ranks of nearly 14,000 individuals around the world who have earned the CPHQ:

Arizona

Loree Draper, Litchfield Park

Umair Mushtaq, Phoenix

California

Melissa Benavente, Bakersfield

Ashley Davis, Truckee

Cassondra Escobedo, Anaheim

Debra Lynn Garvin, Thousand Oaks

Lisa Groesz, San Diego

Heather Hiller, Truckee

Alyssa MacMurphey, West Sacramento

Frances Schiff, Los Angeles

Kao Kang Kue Vang, Rocklin

Ashley Vasquez, Oxnard

Alessandro Villani, Elk Grove

Lisa Wong, Fresno

Benjamin Yarsky, Los Angeles

Chay Zhu, Los Angeles

Colorado

Erin Bishop, Salida

Eskedar Makonnen, Centennial

Delaware

Catherine Hall, Smyrna

District of Columbia

Isabel Taylor, Washington, D.C.

Florida

DeAnna Beverly, Newberry

Lindsay Fitzpatrick, Naples

William Pierce, South Pasadena

Dawn Schubert, Ruskin

Mary Ullmer, Palm Harbor

Georgia

Calen Campbell, Woodbine

Rebekah Chance-Revels, Dunwoody

Mary Flores, Gainesville

Tanya Hoebel, Cumming

Natasha Ross, Decatur

Emily Stigaard, Atlanta

Idaho

David Viola, Eagle

Indiana

Rebecca Adams, Angola

Heather Coil, Warsaw

Genevieve Crowe, Munster

Iowa

Jennifer Chapin, Muscatine

Melissa Felt, Waukee

Kansas

Andrea Stafos, Shawnee

Kentucky

Laura Bowe, Tompkinsville

Eric Mutchie, Fort Campbell

Kimberly New, Louisville

Heather Woolwine, Winchester

Louisiana

Davis Austria, Franklin

Maryland

Douglas Geiger, Silver Spring

Stacy Howes, Eldersburg

Kelsey McGinty, Eldersburg

Kelly Strannahan, Denton

Massachusettes

Marjanna Barber-Dubois, Quincy

Michigan

Dawn Brooks, Northport

Minnesota

Amanda Halvorson, Minneapolis

Mary Hassler, Eden Prairie

Jamie Matthews, Burnsville

Missouri

Alisha Batzer, Clinton

Montana

Sara Beard, Miles City

Nebraska

Michelle Beacom, Omaha

Kyle Kapple, Lincoln

New Jersey

Mani Kavuru, Collingswood

Teresa Lubowski, Lawrenceville

Amy McElroy, South Orange

Lori Semo, Raritan

New Mexico

Anthony Hume, Albuquerque

New York

Saydi Akgul, Manhasset

Jana Altieri, Schenectady

Delilah Greer, Niskayuna

Helen Hutchins, Minetto

Kelley Smith, Whitestone

Temitope Soyemi, Garden City South

North Carolina

Wanda Avetta, Aberdeen

Lorrie Heath, King

Michele Murphy-Hampton, Kernersville

Caroline Sanner, Morrisville

Brian Seely, Kernersville

Angela Wagner, Winston-Salem

Casey Wiggins, Pilot Mountain

Ohio

Jason Barkey, Cincinnati

Wendy Hepker, Pickerington

Andrew Herrmann, Dublin

Darlene Rocco, Kent

Benjamin Smith, Shaker Heights

Stephanie Venturini, Liberty Township

Oregon

April Gillette, Salem

Pennsylvania

Lisa Ciafre, Valencia

Kaitlyn Donnelly, Havertown

Joseph Kim, Newtown

Jenna McCready, Philadelphia

Michelle McGonigal, Canonsburg

Jessica Mendez, Wrightsville

Amy Rose Neppach, Philadelphia

Elizabeth Smith, Wynnewood

Catherine Zabroski, Philadelphia

South Carolina

Theresa Hunkins, Simpsonville

Tennessee

Michele Arwood, Collierville

Katherine Haney, Nashville

Texas

Crystal Crawford, Royse City

Vidya Mathivanan, Sugar Land

Lisa Moss, Burleson

Laura Pantoja, Sugar Land

Kelly Rouvaldt, Southlake

Emily Sedlock, Houston

Washington

Danette Delo, Buckley

Adam Rio, Seattle

Julie Roberts, Olalla

West Virginia

Angela Jewell, Williamson

Corey Pullen, Charleston

Wisconsin

Jill Frederiksen, Beaver Dam

Diane Penzkowski, Mount Pleasant

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality pros, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.