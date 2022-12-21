NAHQ Welcomes New CPHQs
The CPHQ credential demonstrates a commitment to advancing quality, safety, and value.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is proud to announce the most recent recipients of the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ) credential.
“Healthcare quality and safety professionals who earn the CPHQ credential have demonstrated knowledge, understanding, and application of the domains of healthcare quality and safety; they are prepared to make healthcare better,” said Jennifer Pitts, NAHQ’s vice president of programs, products, and certification. “We congratulate each of our CPHQs for demonstrating an ongoing commitment to excellence and lifelong learning, and a dedication to enhancing quality and patient safety.”
The following individuals join the ranks of nearly 14,000 individuals around the world who have earned the CPHQ:
Arizona
Loree Draper, Litchfield Park
Umair Mushtaq, Phoenix
California
Melissa Benavente, Bakersfield
Ashley Davis, Truckee
Cassondra Escobedo, Anaheim
Debra Lynn Garvin, Thousand Oaks
Lisa Groesz, San Diego
Heather Hiller, Truckee
Alyssa MacMurphey, West Sacramento
Frances Schiff, Los Angeles
Kao Kang Kue Vang, Rocklin
Ashley Vasquez, Oxnard
Alessandro Villani, Elk Grove
Lisa Wong, Fresno
Benjamin Yarsky, Los Angeles
Chay Zhu, Los Angeles
Colorado
Erin Bishop, Salida
Eskedar Makonnen, Centennial
Delaware
Catherine Hall, Smyrna
District of Columbia
Isabel Taylor, Washington, D.C.
Florida
DeAnna Beverly, Newberry
Lindsay Fitzpatrick, Naples
William Pierce, South Pasadena
Dawn Schubert, Ruskin
Mary Ullmer, Palm Harbor
Georgia
Calen Campbell, Woodbine
Rebekah Chance-Revels, Dunwoody
Mary Flores, Gainesville
Tanya Hoebel, Cumming
Natasha Ross, Decatur
Emily Stigaard, Atlanta
Idaho
David Viola, Eagle
Indiana
Rebecca Adams, Angola
Heather Coil, Warsaw
Genevieve Crowe, Munster
Iowa
Jennifer Chapin, Muscatine
Melissa Felt, Waukee
Kansas
Andrea Stafos, Shawnee
Kentucky
Laura Bowe, Tompkinsville
Eric Mutchie, Fort Campbell
Kimberly New, Louisville
Heather Woolwine, Winchester
Louisiana
Davis Austria, Franklin
Maryland
Douglas Geiger, Silver Spring
Stacy Howes, Eldersburg
Kelsey McGinty, Eldersburg
Kelly Strannahan, Denton
Massachusettes
Marjanna Barber-Dubois, Quincy
Michigan
Dawn Brooks, Northport
Minnesota
Amanda Halvorson, Minneapolis
Mary Hassler, Eden Prairie
Jamie Matthews, Burnsville
Missouri
Alisha Batzer, Clinton
Montana
Sara Beard, Miles City
Nebraska
Michelle Beacom, Omaha
Kyle Kapple, Lincoln
New Jersey
Mani Kavuru, Collingswood
Teresa Lubowski, Lawrenceville
Amy McElroy, South Orange
Lori Semo, Raritan
New Mexico
Anthony Hume, Albuquerque
New York
Saydi Akgul, Manhasset
Jana Altieri, Schenectady
Delilah Greer, Niskayuna
Helen Hutchins, Minetto
Kelley Smith, Whitestone
Temitope Soyemi, Garden City South
North Carolina
Wanda Avetta, Aberdeen
Lorrie Heath, King
Michele Murphy-Hampton, Kernersville
Caroline Sanner, Morrisville
Brian Seely, Kernersville
Angela Wagner, Winston-Salem
Casey Wiggins, Pilot Mountain
Ohio
Jason Barkey, Cincinnati
Wendy Hepker, Pickerington
Andrew Herrmann, Dublin
Darlene Rocco, Kent
Benjamin Smith, Shaker Heights
Stephanie Venturini, Liberty Township
Oregon
April Gillette, Salem
Pennsylvania
Lisa Ciafre, Valencia
Kaitlyn Donnelly, Havertown
Joseph Kim, Newtown
Jenna McCready, Philadelphia
Michelle McGonigal, Canonsburg
Jessica Mendez, Wrightsville
Amy Rose Neppach, Philadelphia
Elizabeth Smith, Wynnewood
Catherine Zabroski, Philadelphia
South Carolina
Theresa Hunkins, Simpsonville
Tennessee
Michele Arwood, Collierville
Katherine Haney, Nashville
Texas
Crystal Crawford, Royse City
Vidya Mathivanan, Sugar Land
Lisa Moss, Burleson
Laura Pantoja, Sugar Land
Kelly Rouvaldt, Southlake
Emily Sedlock, Houston
Washington
Danette Delo, Buckley
Adam Rio, Seattle
Julie Roberts, Olalla
West Virginia
Angela Jewell, Williamson
Corey Pullen, Charleston
Wisconsin
Jill Frederiksen, Beaver Dam
Diane Penzkowski, Mount Pleasant
About NAHQ
The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality pros, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.
