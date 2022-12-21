Governor Abbott Provides Update On Texas’ Cold Weather Preparedness

December 21, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on the State of Texas' cold weather response ahead of the polar vortex that is expected to impact Texas beginning tomorrow and lasting through the Christmas holiday weekend. With little-to-no precipitation expected, Texans across the state should prepare for a severe cold weather event with freezing cold temperatures, wind-chills, and high winds.

"The State of Texas is ready to fully and robustly respond to the severe cold weather event expected to impact Texas this holiday week, and our state's electrical grid is absolutely prepared to meet demand over the course of this storm," said Governor Abbott. "As we continue to monitor the weather, we remain in close coordination with local leaders across the state to ensure they have the resources needed to keep our communities safe. I want to thank our emergency response personnel who are spending time away from their families this holiday season so that that their fellow Texans are kept safe and warm during this severe weather event."

Governor Abbott was joined at the press conference by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, and Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) President and CEO Pablo Vegas. During his update, the Governor encouraged Texans to take necessary precautions to keep their homes, pets, and property safe from cold weather conditions and noted the State of Texas will have emergency response personnel available 24/7 to keep Texans safe.

Chairman Lake and Mr. Vegas also informed Texans that the state's electrical grid is ready and reliable ahead of the cold weather event, and that the State of Texas has more power available than ever before and more backup fuel available to keep Texans' power on across the state. Chairman Lake reminded Texans to contact their local power providers in the event that damaging winds may cause local power outages. Mr. Vegas assured that ERCOT will be staffed around-the-clock to ensure that reliable service is delivered to all Texans.

Prior to the press conference, the Governor received a briefing on the state's cold weather response preparedness from state agency partners including Texas Department of Public Safety Steve McCraw and representatives from the Railroad Commission of Texas, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Military Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Department of State Health Services, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

For cold weather resources, visit tdem.texas.gov/disasters/december-2022-winter-weather

For warming center information, visit tdem.texas.gov/warm

To monitor local outages, visit puc.texas.gov/storm