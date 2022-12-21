Submit Release
Wind Creek Bethlehem Opens New Poker Room

/EIN News/ -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wind Creek Bethlehem (WCB) announced the opening of a new and improved Poker Room complete with 20 action-packed tables.

The enclosed Poker Room boasts luxe finishes and offers high-end amenities including:
• A dedicated Cage Cashier inside of the room
• Table side massage service
• An upgraded Poker Lounge for Guests waiting to play
• Complimentary beverage service

“We wanted to provide our Guests with a Poker Room that is second to none,” said Joseph DeFranza, Poker Room Manager at Wind Creek Bethlehem. “This room elevates an already exciting game with new, built-in conveniences that enhance the player experience.”

To learn more about the Poker Room or to view a promotions calendar, please visit: WindCreek.com/Bethlehem/Casino/Poker.

###

ABOUT WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Aruba, Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wind Creek Chicago Southland (Coming Soon), Wind Creek Curacao, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Casinoverse.com as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida. Visit www.windcreek.com for more information.


Julia Corwin
Wind Creek Hospitality
484-777-7911
Julia.Corwin@WindCreek.com

